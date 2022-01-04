Unique New Year’s Resolutions 2022

Social Media

Every time we end a year and welcome a new one, New Year’s resolutions come up. While this may be the case this year as well, it seems that some people are veering away from making resolutions — especially the diet kind. (Faith Hill’s article on The Atlantic is a good read.)

Then there are those who are not totally throwing out resolutions but instead, going in a slightly — perhaps better — different direction. Take a look at these unique New Year’s resolutions for 2022, and maybe draw inspiration. Or have a laugh.

Spread Kindness

Thinking about a #NewYearsResolution? Instead of diet & fitness goals, may I humbly suggest setting an intention to spread kindness? A daily kind action can boost happiness – for ourselves & others around us.#mentalhealth #contentment #BeKind @actionhappiness #HappierJanuary pic.twitter.com/2WrofEAi2d — Rene D. Zweig, Ph.D. (@drrenezweig) December 27, 2021

Seize the Day – words of wisdom from Anthony Hopkins

I’m broke but I’m happy

A side of wings

Just tell yourself you ordered carrots and celery with a side of wings.#NewYearsResolution — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 2, 2022

Love the earth

Here’s a #NewYearsResolution. Let’s all buy less from the companies the worst for #plasticpollution globally… From @Forbes pic.twitter.com/AHls78GETi — Ways To Improve The World (@ImproveWorldPod) January 4, 2022

Let’s end with resolute pets

My new years resolution? Don’t let Billy bully me out of MY bed and steal my toys anymore… 😟 But he has sharp little things on his paws that make it difficult for me to speak up for myself… 😖#NewYearsResolution pic.twitter.com/mvqxpUts3V — Bella the Bounty (@BellatheBounty1) January 1, 2022

How about you? Did you make resolutions for 2022? Care to share?