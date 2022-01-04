Unique New Year’s Resolutions 2022

Every time we end a year and welcome a new one, New Year’s resolutions come up. While this may be the case this year as well, it seems that some people are veering away from making resolutions — especially the diet kind. (Faith Hill’s article on The Atlantic is a good read.)
Then there are those who are not totally throwing out resolutions but instead, going in a slightly — perhaps better — different direction. Take a look at these unique New Year’s resolutions for 2022, and maybe draw inspiration. Or have a laugh.
Spread Kindness
Thinking about a #NewYearsResolution? Instead of diet & fitness goals, may I humbly suggest setting an intention to spread kindness?
A daily kind action can boost happiness – for ourselves & others around us.#mentalhealth #contentment #BeKind @actionhappiness #HappierJanuary pic.twitter.com/2WrofEAi2d
— Rene D. Zweig, Ph.D. (@drrenezweig) December 27, 2021
Seize the Day – words of wisdom from Anthony Hopkins
Hear hear! 📣 #NewYearsResolution pic.twitter.com/EgEWAZMOoS
— Ian Fox-Williams 🌈 (@I_foxwilliams) December 30, 2021
I’m broke but I’m happy
My New Year’s resolution. What’s yours? #happynewyear #newyearsresolution #2022 pic.twitter.com/LvYyVhLgh0
— Lisa Gardner (@LisaGardnerBks) December 31, 2021
A side of wings
Just tell yourself you ordered carrots and celery with a side of wings.#NewYearsResolution
— Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 2, 2022
Love the earth
Here’s a #NewYearsResolution.
Let’s all buy less from the companies the worst for #plasticpollution globally…
From @Forbes pic.twitter.com/AHls78GETi
— Ways To Improve The World (@ImproveWorldPod) January 4, 2022
Let’s end with resolute pets
My new years resolution? Don’t let Billy bully me out of MY bed and steal my toys anymore… 😟 But he has sharp little things on his paws that make it difficult for me to speak up for myself… 😖#NewYearsResolution pic.twitter.com/mvqxpUts3V
— Bella the Bounty (@BellatheBounty1) January 1, 2022
How about you? Did you make resolutions for 2022? Care to share?