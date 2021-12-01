Inspiring Twitter Posts Trending on #WorldAIDSDay

Shareables

It’s 2021 and we have to admit that there still exists widespread stigma surrounding AIDS and HIV. World AIDS Day, celebrated every 1st of December, is celebrated to help raise awareness about the disease. Not only that, it is an opportunity for the world to support those who have been diagnosed and also remember everyone who lost their battles with the disease.

For this year, the theme is ‘End Inequalities, End AIDS’ which truly serves the mission of World AIDS Day. The theme for this year hopes that inequalities in the treatment and diagnosis of HIV be addressed by world leaders to prevent millions of deaths due to the disease in the coming years.

There are truly inspiring stories about World AIDS Day that we really need to see. Find some of them here:

With the right care, it’s not a death sentence

I was diagnosed with #HIV when I was 30.

At the time, I did not expect to live to 50.

I’m 54 now.

HIV has changed. Tell everyone.#WorldAIDSDay pic.twitter.com/5jEfBg7ouN — Matthew Hodson (@Matthew_Hodson) December 1, 2021

We can all live our lives to the fullest!

I was 20 when I tested Hiv positive…. Sis is 43 years now#WorldAIDSDay pic.twitter.com/nO0sCzU4DN — Queen Mo 💛💚💛💚👑🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 (@MMancobeni) December 1, 2021

Salute to the scientists who developed this pill

My pill on #WorldAIDSDay One a day helps keep the virus undetectable, meaning I can’t pass it on. Today of all days, I’m feeling fortunate & remembering all those who lost their lives to this virus. HIV has changed. 📕 Educate yourself 💉 Get tested regularly. pic.twitter.com/dukvdddUeM — Paul Robertson (@RobertsonPaulC) December 1, 2021

We’re all Kings and Queens

I am a undetectable QUEEN 😊👑👑👑#WorldAIDSDay pic.twitter.com/sG1tJLNpib — Minister of HIV (@niqita11) December 1, 2021

Remembering all our beloved HIV fighters

On this World Aids Day I think of those who lived in a time when HIV treatment was less advanced and death was mostly inevitable. S/O to our late leader Simon Nkoli, not only advocated for LGBTQ+ persons, but a prolific HIV/AIDS activist. #WorldAIDSDay pic.twitter.com/f8CiXGGWwH — QUEER AF (@Dzaddy_T) December 1, 2021

The greatest challenge is the STIGMA, not the disease

I currently take one tablet daily – the only reminder that I’m living with HIV. It keeps my viral load undetectable, meaning that I can’t pass HIV on. I can expect a normal lifespan. The greatest challenge is stigma, due to a lack of knowledge. #HIVHasChanged #WorldAIDSDay — Philip Baldwin (@philipcbaldwin) December 1, 2021

We hope world leaders take notice

On #WorldAIDSDay, we hold those who have passed in our memories and celebrate those who live vibrant lives with HIV. Still, we cannot turn away from the millions who suffer from lack of access to treatment and from continued stigma. 40 years of this epidemic is enough. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 1, 2021

HIV+ people have emotions too

You can get HIV in your first sex. You can be born with HIV. Being HIV+ doesn’t mean you’re having sex with everybody. HIV+ people have emotions too. Sending so much love to HIV+ people. I’m so sorry you still have to deal with ignorant, unknowledgeable people.#WorldAIDSDay — First Doctor (@firstdoctorr) December 1, 2021

