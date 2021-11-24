These Thanksgiving Memes are Great Conversation Starters For Friends and Family

Social Media

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and so are Thanksgiving memes. Like always, Thanksgiving memes are great conversation starters for either friends or family. Even though the same ones are shared year after year, people still enjoy them just the same. Everyone is a bit nervous about awkward conversations with friends and family you haven’t seen since COVID. And, we all just know that there is going to be someone in the family or friend group who is an anti-vaxxer, COVID-denier Karen. Though we love them to bits, we just want to be able to avoid any awkward conversation that we might regret later on.

Thankfully, Thanksgiving memes are here to save us all. Let us all say our thanks for Thanksgiving memes that are true social savers.

It’s always the best time for memes

Good morning! Is it time for Thanksgiving memes yet? pic.twitter.com/QMvBztWGXJ — Cat in the Hat Who Stole Christmas (@DomesticCEOCat) November 17, 2021

Thankful for being the only dog this year

I’ve been thinking about Thanksgiving. I really hope the humans will be clumsy during dinner. Tonight, I mapped out a full sniff of the dining room floor. I am prepared to locate any crumbs or drippings. I am thankful to be the only dog this year. No competition for morsels.❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/g06wQTY7NC — 🐾Maggie🐾 (@Maggarooo) November 24, 2021

We got to love a good slice of pumpkin pie

Happy Thanksgiving Eve 🍽 pic.twitter.com/D7tTjyEdz0 — The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) November 24, 2021

Why, just why, universe?

Looking at you Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/lNkEnJJ8hr — my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) November 23, 2021

Is this why Thanksgiving is more expensive this year?

I also dream of sliding down some delicious turkey gravy waterfall

Thinking about #Thanksgiving and National Mashed Idaho® Potato Day next week got us like… 🤤 🥔 #MEMES pic.twitter.com/wSNbH1O5mR — Big Idaho® Potato (@BigIdahoPotato) November 22, 2021

Turkey, mashed potatoes, and deviled eggs = food coma

Time to bring out our Thanksgiving stretchy pants

Touche, Karen

Hope my friends, boyfriend, the BVBarmy community and family that live out of state have a happy and safe thanksgiving week. Will be sending funny thanksgiving memes to my friends through mostly text message this week. This meme is my favorite one I like to share every year 🤣🦃 pic.twitter.com/hzeq9epNdU — Allison M. Hietala 📚🧛🏻‍♀️🤘🎶 (@AllisonMH93) November 21, 2021

We all know just how true this is

What in the world is this?

Funnier than it’s supposed to be

WHOEVER MADE THIS MEME ,, JUST CRACKED ME THE HECK UP , #THANKSGIVING pic.twitter.com/Z7bNGTIXw5 — M . Moats 💯💢💥💚💛 (@awsomechance) November 21, 2021

Happens to all of us

The meme says it all about me at thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/7ICITHQFVK — Idaho Office of Emergency Management (@IdahoOEM) November 22, 2021

With lots of turkey in our tummies

Plans for Thanksgiving break summed up in one meme pic.twitter.com/p0yDAKfIpu — sonjuh (@ssaenz98) November 23, 2021

