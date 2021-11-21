Shareables

Creative, and Viral, Thanksgiving Recipes from TikTok

The holidays are just around the corner and thank goodness for Thanksgiving recipes from TikTok. This year’s Thanksgiving holidays are sure to be a big celebration after the pandemic shifted our worlds last year. Now, big Thanksgiving celebrations would not be complete without a great spread or feast for your friends and family. The problem is, preparing for the Thanksgiving dinner is always a stressful affair. The menu needs to be prepared ahead and we all have to, somehow, consider if any of our friends and family have food allergies. The shopping, albeit fun, also needs to be done at the best time (not too early and not on the day of). Then, the biggest challenge comes in – the cooking.

We are imagining that we are running multiple burners with varying pots for all our sides and desserts. This is added to the fact that roasted turkey is not the easiest to cook. All in all, Thanksgiving requires so much work and preparation. We have to be prepared and do our research. TikTok, surprisingly, is one of the best sources of recipe information. You just have to know where to look. How else are we going to prepare our crowd-pleasing menu if not for Tiktok? These creative Thanksgiving recipes are sure to wow your mom and grandma when they come over for dinner. We have appetizers, cocktails, side dishes, and sauces on this list. And of course, a viral recipe for your Roasted Turkey.

This list also has a few recipes for special recipes in case you would want to veer away from the fowl this year. If you are looking for inspiration for your Thanksgiving dinner menu, we have some ideas from you straight from TikTok. Check them out here:

Thanksgiving Holy Grail – Roasted Turkey

@chelseylujan

Simple roasted turkey. #turkey #turkeydinner #dinnertime #holidayprep #canadianthanksgiving #americanthanksgiving #holidaymeal #easyrecipe

♬ original sound – Chelsey Lujan

Oooh, turkey gravy

@melissajorealrecipes

Recipe in comments! Make ahead Turkey gravy! #turkeygravy #thanksgiving #thanksgivingrecipes

♬ Make ahead Turkey gravy – Mealtime with Melissa

Let’s always start with a good appetizer – Maple pecan and cranberry baked brie

@organicallyolive

The ultimate thanksgiving appetizer… maple pecan and cranberry baked Brie

♬ TWINNEM – Coi Leray

 

Because Garlic Bread is Life

@everything_delish

Reply to @mikaylanogueira wait until you try my brown sugar & sage roasted garlic bread- perfect for fall/thanksgiving! #garlicbread #thanksgivingrecipes #fallrecipes

♬ Fairy Fountain – Mikel & Gamechops

Ain’t Thanksgiving without Cranberry Sauce

@feelgoodfoodie

Thanksgiving recipe you can make today to get ahead of the prep – baked cranberry sauce! 🍒🍒 #thanksgivingrecipes #thanksgivingfood

♬ Call me – 90sFlav

Mashed potato sides are the best

@wolfgangpuck

The secret to my mashed potatoes is in the browned butter #brownbutter #mashedpotatoes #thanksgivingrecipes #followformore

♬ Christmas Party – Kush Mody

And a good serving of warm roasted butternut squash salad

@feelgoodfoodie

Make a warm salad for thanksgiving and try this roasted butternut squash salad! So festive & fabulous! #thanksgivingrecipes #thanksgiving

♬ CRAFT – OFEKNIV

Scalloped potatoes are a great side for that turkey

@foodnetwork

cook ur scalloped potatoes on a SHEET PAN so they get extraaaaaa crispy!! #thanksgiving

♬ original sound – Sickickmusic

Or a cornbread casserole side?

@bysophialee

cornbread casserole…the best side dish for holidays EVER #fyp #foryoupage #thanksgivingrecipes #friendsgiving #christmas #recipes #thanksgivingrecipe

♬ original sound – bysophialee

How about a honey-baked ham with pineapple sugar glaze?

@realcooking_with_queen

Step by step Honey Baked Ham with Pineapple Brown Sugar Glaze. Recipe on cookingwithqueen.com #thanksgiving #thanksgivingrecipes #ham #honeybakedham #tiktokfood

♬ original sound – Erika Ervin

Mac and Cheese for Thanksgiving?

@rachelmnazario

Everyone needs to bring this to thanksgiving dinner 🤤 #macandcheeserecipe #thanksgivingrecipes

♬ love nwantinti (ah ah ah) – CKay

Latino Thanksgiving Recipes

@cookingwithbeatriz

I’m starting must have recipes now until thanksgiving. My top favorites! #boricua #puertorico #thanksgivingrecipe #latina #latincooking #latinatiktok

♬ Cooking – Oleg Kirilkov

 

 

Thanksgiving will not be complete without pumpkin pie

@melissajorealrecipes

Hahah! I had a request for Thanksgiving foods! So here’s recipe 1! Make it! #pumpkinpie #thanksgivingrecipes

♬ original sound – Mealtime with Melissa

Glazed apple cider donuts for dessert, anyone?

@thepalatablelife

day 3: glazed apple cider donuts !! #appleciderdonuts #thanksgiving #thanksgivingrecipes

♬ this is what falling in love feels like（剪辑版） – JVKE

 

No celebration is complete without a crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving punch

@join_jules

Thanksgiving Punch, you choose: vodka, tequila, or rum? #drink #holiday #cocktail #bartender #PlutoTVDecades

♬ Pennies From Heaven – Remastered – Louis Prima

