Creative, and Viral, Thanksgiving Recipes from TikTok

The holidays are just around the corner and thank goodness for Thanksgiving recipes from TikTok. This year’s Thanksgiving holidays are sure to be a big celebration after the pandemic shifted our worlds last year. Now, big Thanksgiving celebrations would not be complete without a great spread or feast for your friends and family. The problem is, preparing for the Thanksgiving dinner is always a stressful affair. The menu needs to be prepared ahead and we all have to, somehow, consider if any of our friends and family have food allergies. The shopping, albeit fun, also needs to be done at the best time (not too early and not on the day of). Then, the biggest challenge comes in – the cooking.
We are imagining that we are running multiple burners with varying pots for all our sides and desserts. This is added to the fact that roasted turkey is not the easiest to cook. All in all, Thanksgiving requires so much work and preparation. We have to be prepared and do our research. TikTok, surprisingly, is one of the best sources of recipe information. You just have to know where to look. How else are we going to prepare our crowd-pleasing menu if not for Tiktok? These creative Thanksgiving recipes are sure to wow your mom and grandma when they come over for dinner. We have appetizers, cocktails, side dishes, and sauces on this list. And of course, a viral recipe for your Roasted Turkey.
This list also has a few recipes for special recipes in case you would want to veer away from the fowl this year. If you are looking for inspiration for your Thanksgiving dinner menu, we have some ideas from you straight from TikTok. Check them out here:
Thanksgiving Holy Grail – Roasted Turkey
@chelseylujan
Simple roasted turkey. #turkey #turkeydinner #dinnertime #holidayprep #canadianthanksgiving #americanthanksgiving #holidaymeal #easyrecipe
Oooh, turkey gravy
@melissajorealrecipes
Recipe in comments! Make ahead Turkey gravy! #turkeygravy #thanksgiving #thanksgivingrecipes
Let’s always start with a good appetizer – Maple pecan and cranberry baked brie
@organicallyolive
The ultimate thanksgiving appetizer… maple pecan and cranberry baked Brie
Because Garlic Bread is Life
@everything_delish
Reply to @mikaylanogueira wait until you try my brown sugar & sage roasted garlic bread- perfect for fall/thanksgiving! #garlicbread #thanksgivingrecipes #fallrecipes
Ain’t Thanksgiving without Cranberry Sauce
@feelgoodfoodie
Thanksgiving recipe you can make today to get ahead of the prep – baked cranberry sauce! 🍒🍒 #thanksgivingrecipes #thanksgivingfood
Mashed potato sides are the best
@wolfgangpuck
The secret to my mashed potatoes is in the browned butter #brownbutter #mashedpotatoes #thanksgivingrecipes #followformore
And a good serving of warm roasted butternut squash salad
@feelgoodfoodie
Make a warm salad for thanksgiving and try this roasted butternut squash salad! So festive & fabulous! #thanksgivingrecipes #thanksgiving
Scalloped potatoes are a great side for that turkey
@foodnetwork
cook ur scalloped potatoes on a SHEET PAN so they get extraaaaaa crispy!! #thanksgiving
Or a cornbread casserole side?
@bysophialee
cornbread casserole…the best side dish for holidays EVER #fyp #foryoupage #thanksgivingrecipes #friendsgiving #christmas #recipes #thanksgivingrecipe
How about a honey-baked ham with pineapple sugar glaze?
@realcooking_with_queen
Step by step Honey Baked Ham with Pineapple Brown Sugar Glaze. Recipe on cookingwithqueen.com #thanksgiving #thanksgivingrecipes #ham #honeybakedham #tiktokfood
Mac and Cheese for Thanksgiving?
@rachelmnazario
Everyone needs to bring this to thanksgiving dinner 🤤 #macandcheeserecipe #thanksgivingrecipes
Latino Thanksgiving Recipes
@cookingwithbeatriz
I’m starting must have recipes now until thanksgiving. My top favorites! #boricua #puertorico #thanksgivingrecipe #latina #latincooking #latinatiktok
Thanksgiving will not be complete without pumpkin pie
@melissajorealrecipes
Hahah! I had a request for Thanksgiving foods! So here’s recipe 1! Make it! #pumpkinpie #thanksgivingrecipes
Glazed apple cider donuts for dessert, anyone?
@thepalatablelife
day 3: glazed apple cider donuts !! #appleciderdonuts #thanksgiving #thanksgivingrecipes
No celebration is complete without a crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving punch
@join_jules
Thanksgiving Punch, you choose: vodka, tequila, or rum? #drink #holiday #cocktail #bartender #PlutoTVDecades
