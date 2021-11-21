Creative, and Viral, Thanksgiving Recipes from TikTok

Shareables

The holidays are just around the corner and thank goodness for Thanksgiving recipes from TikTok. This year’s Thanksgiving holidays are sure to be a big celebration after the pandemic shifted our worlds last year. Now, big Thanksgiving celebrations would not be complete without a great spread or feast for your friends and family. The problem is, preparing for the Thanksgiving dinner is always a stressful affair. The menu needs to be prepared ahead and we all have to, somehow, consider if any of our friends and family have food allergies. The shopping, albeit fun, also needs to be done at the best time (not too early and not on the day of). Then, the biggest challenge comes in – the cooking.

We are imagining that we are running multiple burners with varying pots for all our sides and desserts. This is added to the fact that roasted turkey is not the easiest to cook. All in all, Thanksgiving requires so much work and preparation. We have to be prepared and do our research. TikTok, surprisingly, is one of the best sources of recipe information. You just have to know where to look. How else are we going to prepare our crowd-pleasing menu if not for Tiktok? These creative Thanksgiving recipes are sure to wow your mom and grandma when they come over for dinner. We have appetizers, cocktails, side dishes, and sauces on this list. And of course, a viral recipe for your Roasted Turkey.

This list also has a few recipes for special recipes in case you would want to veer away from the fowl this year. If you are looking for inspiration for your Thanksgiving dinner menu, we have some ideas from you straight from TikTok. Check them out here:

Thanksgiving Holy Grail – Roasted Turkey

Oooh, turkey gravy

Let’s always start with a good appetizer – Maple pecan and cranberry baked brie

@organicallyolive The ultimate thanksgiving appetizer… maple pecan and cranberry baked Brie ♬ TWINNEM – Coi Leray

Because Garlic Bread is Life

Ain’t Thanksgiving without Cranberry Sauce

Mashed potato sides are the best

And a good serving of warm roasted butternut squash salad

Scalloped potatoes are a great side for that turkey

Or a cornbread casserole side?

How about a honey-baked ham with pineapple sugar glaze?

Mac and Cheese for Thanksgiving?

Latino Thanksgiving Recipes

Thanksgiving will not be complete without pumpkin pie

Glazed apple cider donuts for dessert, anyone?

No celebration is complete without a crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving punch

