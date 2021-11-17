Joe Biden’s Popularity Continues to Plunge, Twitter Shows us Why

Politics

Over the course of the last year, President Joe Biden’s popularity continues to plunge and his approval ratings have fallen quite low. Trump supporters and Republicans hit on his actions daily and a lot of people fall into the trap of believing them. The media has been catching on too, and we see a lot of negative things about Joe Biden on social media. Although, yes, America could be in such a better place now, but an administration could only do so much in 10 months. Some of the President’s intentions are innately good but don’t sit well with a lot of Americans. Could it be the Republican trolls working overtime to ruin the President’s image? Or is this truly a reflection of how Americans are feeling right now about his Presidency?

His so-called racism, Twitter trends #RacistJoe early in November

#RacistJoe comes out again … can’t wait to hear the press sec try to explain this one … https://t.co/ChSPfMMxaZ — MrsJustMe🇺🇸🥊 🏋🏻‍♀️ 🍷 (@JustMe73forAll) November 11, 2021

Biden Administration and the National Supply Chain Crisis

Ahhhhh, Joe Biden was just trying to stay a step ahead of everyone… pic.twitter.com/yxA2aFx6XD — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 16, 2021

Issues on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers

BREAKING: Majority of U.S. federal employees oppose Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate 🇺🇸 — Jacob Cabe (@jacobcabe) November 12, 2021

The recent gas price hike seems to be his fault too

Gas prices are creeping up faster than Joe Biden on a 5 year old. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) November 16, 2021

Joe Biden’s Popularity is affected by his Afghanistan “abandonment”

Happy Veterans Day to all American soldiers, but especially the ones Joe Biden left behind in Afghanistan — Dr. Johnny (@drjohnny__) November 11, 2021

The Nantucket Vacation for Thanksgiving

Joe Biden announces his holiday plans in Natucket while the working men and women of America struggle to afford a tank of gas. — Senator Michael Rulli (@michaelrulli) November 16, 2021

You can’t just attack world leaders at a summit, Karen

Why did Joe Biden refuse to call out China for unleashing Covid-19 into the world during his summit with Xi Jinping? — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) November 16, 2021

In conclusion?

Must we all be angry at Joe Biden? Some of his actions are truly disappointing and make us all wonder if he truly deserves to be America’s President. And there are so many times we prayed that he could have done better. However, his actions are not something that should push us into a rage. We have all seen worse in the past couple of years. What we must remember is that all the policies that the administration does both have positive and negative effects. We may not immediately see its benefits but, in good faith, something good may come out of them in the long run.

Also read: Bernie Sanders and Elon Musk’s Twitter Banter Goes Viral