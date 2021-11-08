Everyone’s Emotional that the NYC Marathon is Back for 2021, Here Are Some of the Best Tweets

Shareables

The New York City Marathon was successfully held yesterday (November 7, 2021) and everyone is just emotional. After almost two years of suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all finally starting to see some normalcy coming back into our lives. We all remember the heartbreak when the 2020 NYC Marathon, the world’s largest marathon, was canceled due to coronavirus safety concerns. It was supposed to be the biggest celebration, especially since the 2020 NYC Marathon was supposed to be the 50th running.

Mixed emotions can be seen from everyone as the 2021 NYC Marathon was held as the 50th running. There are still a lot of strict protocols involved. This includes limiting the competitor count to only 33,000. Also, each competitor needs to prove that they either are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recently tested negative (at most 48 hours) for the disease. Regardless, everyone is happy that it pushed through.

The marathon is more than just a fun event, it is more than just the world’s largest marathon. In reality, the 2021 NYC Marathon represents the hope that we are all surely going to make it through tough times brought about by the pandemic – all at our own pace.

Here are some of the best moments shared on the #NYCMarathon2021:

It’s a first for a lot of people

First marathon, 26.2 miles ✅ looking forward to next year’s marathon! #NYCMarathon2021 pic.twitter.com/nCGYztE4CU — Stephen Eng, PharmD, BCOP (@SEngPharmD) November 8, 2021

The incredible Albert Korir wins the marathon at 2 hours and 8 minutes

26.2 mile finish in 2 hrs and 8 mins

Incredible. Man, Kenyans be fast asf booooiii#NYCMarathon2021 #AlbertKorir pic.twitter.com/22YRLxi2gH — Wealth Squad Michael ♻️ (@Michael_Crowe) November 7, 2021

Everyone needs a cheer up, really

it’s so good to cheer on thousands of New Yorkers and people from around the world. I love the marathon 💜 #NYCMarathon2021 pic.twitter.com/TBz3O77KUX — Jaclyn⁷ is ready for a comeback (@jaclynrachelpr) November 7, 2021

That’s one tough momma

My beautiful wife is running the #NYCMarathon2021. She works 50 hours a week, cooks amazing meals for us, takes care of kids & I, keeps house show room clean, still find time to train and stay fit. Love you babe, run fast and be amazing #newyork #newyorkcitymarathon pic.twitter.com/ySMAjs6zsP — Jason Cluck (@Jason_cluck05) November 7, 2021

These elite lady athletes are ON FIRE!

Front row seat to the greatest show in the world

Working the #NYCMarathon2021 is always one of the coolest days of the year…

Front row seat to the greatest show on earth pic.twitter.com/pAgGKVKFbE — Mike Safo (@MikeSafo) November 7, 2021

Coming back stronger from the other side of the pandemic

5 decades, 5 boroughs, 1 race! Still glowing from #NYCMarathon2021; an unforgettable display of humanity, here in the greatest city on God’s Green Earth! Energy from the people was palpable & powerful. We are coming back stronger on the other side of this pandemic! I ❤️ you, NYC! pic.twitter.com/FySLi2Czbd — Elvin García, MPA (@ElvinGarciaNYC) November 8, 2021

Aww, we hope she said yes!

caught this proposal at the finish line and im just 🥺 #NYCMarathon2021 pic.twitter.com/p4uqKpFOCx — vibing too close to the sun (@sandiepants) November 7, 2021

These para-athletes vying for the top spot

A joke, but funny all the same

BREAKING: Guy running late to minyan accidentally wins NYC marathon pic.twitter.com/WQCo7hwTrn — Real Men of Gaonis 💡 (@GeniusYidden) November 7, 2021

The NYPD is there to ensure safety

#NYCMarathon2021 was enjoyed by many and your NYPD Officers made sure everyone was safe. pic.twitter.com/FRMDmZfMGe — NYPD 72nd Precinct (@NYPD72Pct) November 7, 2021

