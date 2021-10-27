Twitter is Swarmed With Support for Hannah Gadsby Versus Netflix and Dave Chappelle

Shareables

Stand-up comedian, Hannah Gadsby, has called out fellow comedian Dave Chappelle for his homophobic and transphobic “jokes” on Netflix’s The Closer. While he is on the floor, he explicitly mocked the trans community. Gadsby also called out, and put pressure, on Netflix for allowing such unacceptable comments to run through editing. Of course, a lot of people are disgusted by Chappelle’s comments and many have rushed to Twitter to support Gadsby as a comedian.

As support for her, Trans Netflix employees seek an audience with Chappelle as a follow-up to pressures being set against Chappelle and Netflix. His reaction caused a total ruckus on Twitter. Right now, reactions from the internet are mixed – some people support Dave Chappelle’s claims while many more swarm their support for Hannah Gadsby. She is not funny? Maybe, you can’t just relate to her.

Is that all he got?

Hannah Gadsby describing Dave as a man who “gets 20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted partial world view.” Chappelle retorting with Hannah Gadsby’s “not funny”. 😬 More touchy than touché. — Andrew Galvin (@MaxHomo) October 25, 2021

We need more Hannah Gadsbys in this world

In a world of Dave Chappelles, be a Hannah Gadsby pic.twitter.com/fqg8E0z9cA — josh uber 🏳️‍🌈 (@bolotitan) October 15, 2021

Nope, no distinction there

Dave Chappelle told a “joke” about assaulting a lesbian in his stand up special and now demands that trans people “admit that Hannah Gadsby isn’t funny” in case any cis lesbians are confused, people who hate trans people hate you too. They do not make a distinction. — lauren 🛸 (@Itslaureniguess) October 25, 2021

And what a requirement that is

So Chappelle offers to meet with trans *Netflix employees* on the condition that it’s at a time and place of his choosing, and oh they must first insult Hannah Gadsby, and this is portrayed by the media as a good faith offer to communicate with the trans community writ large — Eileen 👻real life is scary enough👻 Noonan (@eileenmnoonan) October 26, 2021

She’s extremely talented too!

Um, actually sweetie? Hannah Gadsby is incredibly funny and brave pic.twitter.com/CxF7XeoO3l — GrassleyPosting LLC (@ClapForJeb) October 26, 2021

Hannah Gadsby is proven relevant by millions of people talking about her

My mentions are full of grown men to whom I’ve never spoke, let alone met, insisting to me that Hannah Gadsby is irrelevant. Because if there’s one clear sign that someone is irrelevant, it’s millions of strangers talking about them. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 26, 2021

Is this history repeating itself?

This whole Dave Chappelle thing saying Hannah Gadsby isn’t funny reminds me of this exchange between Jimmy Fallon and Amy Poehler. pic.twitter.com/AcIa3qeA8R — Jack-O-Lin AntonoWitch 🧙‍♀️ (@jackiantonovich) October 26, 2021

The appeal is not for you, so you can’t really relate

A cool thing I’ve seen happening recently (and also for my entire life) is men saying things aren’t funny, inspiring or worthwhile because they don’t appeal specifically to them. (See: Hannah Gadsby, certain Nike ads…) V. cool thing that def doesn’t make me wanna start fires. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) October 26, 2021

PERIODT.

People suggest Nickelback is bad. The applause at their concerts suggests otherwise. https://t.co/uk7odJUSSR — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 26, 2021

