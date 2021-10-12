How Washington Is Bouncing Back After The Pandemic

Social News

Things are looking brighter out there right now but it goes without saying that the challenges of the pandemic are still fresh in every business owner’s memory. We have all had to learn how to push through, weather the storm and how to stay flexible. With the Delta variant still causing a tremendous number of issues here in the US, it would be foolhardy to assume that we are completely out of the other side of all of this. But we are starting to bounce back.

Cities across America have been fighting tooth and nail to find their way forward and Washington is putting everything it has into its revival. Here are just a few of the ways that DC is bouncing back.

Staying Flexible With Remote Working

Flexibility is going to be one of the key watchwords as we head into the winter. For example, a lot of businesses are continuing to support their employees when it comes to remote working. Microsoft is one of the biggest companies in the nation, and at the start of September, they announced that they would be delaying their return to the office indefinitely. Hybrid working and remote working will allow businesses in the nation’s capital to keep pushing forward.

Protecting Businesses With The Right Insurance

Pessimism is rarely found among business owners, but there is a big difference between assuming that the worst will happen and making sure that you are prepared if it does. Every business has taken a series of hard knocks during the pandemic, and we all know that sometimes all it takes is one piece of bad news at the wrong time to cause things to start spiraling. You cannot stop the worst from happening but having comprehensive business insurance will help you to bounce back quickly.

Entrepreneurs in the capital are not taking any chances as they look to the future. The protection afforded by insurance for Washington-based businesses will give these companies the confidence they need as they look to grow and expand.

Welcoming Back Tourism

Tourism is one of the main drivers of business in so many cities around the country, and Washington is no exception. It’s not just the museums and the sites of historical interest that depend on the tourist dollar. It’s all those restaurants, bars, and cafes that rely on visitors to DC stopping in for a coffee and a meal.

When America finally took a deep breath and reopened its doors, it was great to see these locations busy and thriving once again. In the early days of the pandemic, there were a lot of questions about whether people would be ready to explore America’s great cities again. In the case of Washington, the answer has been a resounding yes.

A Push To Support Small Business

It does not matter how great your idea for your small business is, we all need a little extra help now and then. It has been especially difficult during the pandemic for entrepreneurs to get their big ideas off the ground, but now as we look ahead to a brighter future, the government and key support organizations have been stepping in to provide a vital lifeline to businesses around the country. Business owners in need of support need to remember to keep looking for local incentives and grants that will help keep their business booming.

Events And Nightlife Are Back

It seems fair to assume that everyone was eagerly awaiting those first days and weeks after lockdown when they could get back out there and meet up with their friends and family for a drink, a meal in a restaurant, and a concert. The good news for Washington is that nightlife is bouncing back.

More than 85 ticketed events are scheduled over the next four months in Washington DC, from concerts to a monster truck show. And let’s not forget about sports. During the pandemic, we saw teams in empty stadiums, with the NHL’s Stanley Cup taking place in a bubble in Edmonton and Toronto, Canada back in 2020. Now, the fans are back in the stands and there is no neater sign of a city bouncing back than seeing thousands of locals cheering on the home team.