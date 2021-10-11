Ariana Grande Gives Away $5M Worth of Free Therapy, Here’s How You Can Sign Up

Social Celebs

In line with this year’s #WorldMentalHealthDay, Ariana Grande announced on her Twitter page that she will be giving away $5M worth of free therapy sessions in collaboration with Better Help, an online counseling facility. In her post, she also said that she “acknowledge that there are very real barriers” and hopes that the free access to sessions can help many people in need.

Believe it or not, this amount is of great help for many people, especially those who see funding as a great barrier to seeking help. The collaboration between Better Help and Ariana Grande offers private, and affordable counseling that users can avail via chat, video, or phone – anytime and anywhere.

If you need help, or you need someone to talk to, it’s sure worth to try signing up. Here’s how:

Ariana x BetterHelp – The Ultimate Collab

Better Help, one of the largest online counseling platforms in the world, offers services from trusted licensed professionals for all your counseling needs. It could be for depression, stress, family counseling, anxiety, and more. The group is widely known to offer easy access and affordable service. Roughly, therapy plans cost only about $40 to $100 per session. So, our Gal made sure that her fans can continue with their sessions comfortably and affordably, beyond her giveaway.

This is not the first time the singer did this. A few months ago, she already gave away about $1M worth of free therapy for her fans.

What does the collaboration include?

The project promises one month’s worth of free counseling and 15% off for the second month. This is more than enough to jump-start one’s journey to getting comfortable with therapy. For those who want to avail of this program, you may APPLY HERE.

How to Sign Up?

The first thing to do is to fill out a form that tells the platform about your age, gender, and therapy experience. Then, you will be asked to answer a survey about your current disposition, what you’re looking for in a therapist, and more. Then last, the platform will be matching you up with a therapist depending on your initial survey answers.

There are some disclaimers to the collaboration, however. Here are some of them:

It may take a few days to a week to get matched with a therapist

Entering payment information is a requirement before sign-up

The first month of sessions will not be charged automatically

Users have an option to cancel within one month to avoid charges

The program is available only to first-time Better Help users

So, No Matter What…Continue Your Growth **heart**

For all of us who are reluctant to apply to this program, it’s okay to seek help. And once you have already started, no matter what, continue growing.

IF YOU ARE IN IMMEDIATE NEED OF HELP, OR YOU KNOW SOMEONE WHO IS IN A CRISIS, YOU MAY CONTACT THESE NUMBERS:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1- 800-799-7233

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

National Hopeline Network: 1-800-SUICIDE (800-784-2433)

