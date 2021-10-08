Would You Give Up Social Media for 25 Days for $2,500?

Shareables

Zero Social Media. 25 Days. $2,500 Cash Prize. Up for Grabs for One Lucky Competitor!

Social media challenges are not a new thing. But, a social media challenge WITHOUT SOCIAL MEDIA? Now, that’s new! The mechanics are simple, $2,500 for 25 days of living WITHOUT social media. A piece of cake, or a sticky situation?

We can all easily think that this is easy money. But, have you ever thought about how much you depend on social media in your daily lives? That’s where we connect with our friends, read the news, search for information, and more. It is where a lot of us work, too. Going without social media for one day already feels like an eternity, how much more horrifying can it be if we have to do it for 25 days! A social media detox is not, and will never be, a walk in the park.

So, are you up for the challenge?

A health experiment from All Home Connections

Recently, tech giants and other big named companies have been advocating for mental health. This 25-day detox challenge is one of the contributions from All Home Connections. The goal of the challenge is to help people find personal growth by reducing time on social media. The idea is to help a person set goals, look for new hobbies, re-enjoy old hobbies, spend more ‘me’-time, and reconnect with loved ones. The end goal, beyond the $2,500, is a renewed and intentional sense of self.

Other than the monetary prize, the lucky winner will also get so many freebies. Well, more like helpful tools to get by with the time, but who doesn’t want freebies, right? Here are some of them (yes, there are apps. The challenge only requires a social media detox, not a tech detox):

Planner or journal

Coloring book and pencils

Board games

Books

Instant-print camera

Language learning apps

Mood trackers

The thing is, All Home Connections is going to select ONLY ONE lucky applicant.

You can apply with FOUR easy steps

If you think you got what it takes to complete this challenge, or you simply want to quit social media altogether, you may APPLY HERE. The deadline is on Monday, the 25th of October, 12NN, MT.

The biggest question of all – is it for everyone?

The answer is a little more complicated than a yes or a no. The company did specifically state that it is calling upon all “strong-willed, adult Americans”. This means that young children may not be allowed to apply. Besides, kids are not supposed to be on social media that much anyway. However, for a typical adult, especially those working from home, staying away from social media is almost impossible. Although the competition is high, any adult American with enough motivation to last 25 days without social media is welcome to apply for the challenge.

Even if you don’t get selected as a competitor, you don’t have to feel so down. If it is really your goal to reduce your social media use, why not do the challenge yourself albeit without the cash prize? Encourage your friends, create a hashtag, and advocate for healthier social media use! Go for it!

Also read: These Dumb Tiktok Challenges Could Make You Famous But Never Do Them