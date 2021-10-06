Merck’s Experimental COVID Pill Distracts People from Getting the Vaccine; Twitter Reacts

Social Media

Earlier this week, Merck’s experimental COVID pill was applied for an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, for wide use in COVID-19 treatment all over the U.S. Several lawmakers have been impressed by the drug as it claims to reduce the possibility of death, and hospitalization for COVID-19 patients by half. The “game-changer drug” Mulnopiravir is currently being used in many parts of Asia as a way to treat COVID patients as records hit highs once again. Even Australia seems to be planning to buy it.

Claiming how great the drug is is for impressing medical professionals in the U.S. and gain their confidence for using the experimental drug. However, it has created adverse to the public – Americans use its claimed effectiveness as a reason to say no to getting the vaccine. Why people are impressed by the pill, but not equally impressed by the vaccine is beyond reason causing people to ridicule and snark at the drug.

Could this be the “haven” against COVID-19 for anti-vaxxers? Here are some of the crazy reactions to the Merck pill on Twitter:

CONSPIRACY THEORY: Merck Covid pill is an Ivermectin Alternative?

Is Merck’s COVID pill really just going to be Ivermectin rebranded and called something else so they can charge $100 a pill for it??? — RΞAL (@P8R1OT_REDUX) October 4, 2021

The pill cuts hospitalization by 50%, but there’s A SHOT that would PREVENT the virus

Merck just announced a pill that can supposedly cut the risk of hospitalization and death if you catch Covid. If you think that’s impressive, just wait until you hear about the shot you can get that helps protect you from catching it at all! — Aaron Hoyland (@aaronhoyland) October 1, 2021

Could it save the vaccine-hesitant?

I hope that Merck covid pill is what it’s being touted to be. If so, that could save those who are vaccine hesitant. Positive stuff. — Chris (@Chrispa85) October 5, 2021

Merck Covid pill: Is it another horse drug?

COVID UPDATE: Merck’s new pill cuts COVID related hospitalization for humans by 50%. The drug also shows no significant side-effects when used for horses.https://t.co/6EBis3txDn — Sucker Carlson ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@SuckerCarlson) October 1, 2021

More people seem hesitant to take the shot, sadly

IverMercktin doing some moderna parasite damage https://t.co/OHit1I3NKN — U.B. ⚫️||||||⚫️🇺🇸 (@UB_Mech) October 3, 2021

Because of the high demand, they’re overpricing it too!

Merck sells federally financed Covid pill to U.S. for 40 times what it costs to make https://t.co/psGeJtGay1 by @fastlerner — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) October 5, 2021

So, we’re all just stuck in the Matrix, huh?

The magic little red Merck pill will appear when they want it all to end. — Ian Prittie (@thereds8) October 5, 2021

