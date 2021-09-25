All Heartwarming Twitter Posts for National Daughter’s Day That Will Make You Say ‘Aww’

Shareables

A day to celebrate all daughters in the world, World Daughter’s Day is celebrated on the 28th of September every year. But moms and dads in the U.S. celebrate it a bit early with National Daughter’s Day every 25th of September. On this day, parents usually celebrate their beautiful daughters exclaiming how kind, thoughtful, smart, and brave they are. It is also the best day to tell our children about our dreams and wishes for them and their happiness. It is such a heartwarming experience to see your feed filled with parents’ love for their children.

Here are some of the sweetest Twitter posts that will surely make you giggle with joy:

To all the beautiful Moms and Dads out there!

Kids are always great reasons to be better people every day

The reason I want to be a better man every day❤️ #nationaldaughtersday pic.twitter.com/P8PPlkOBbB — Jairo Aguilar (@JairoAguilarrr) September 25, 2021

Tough comparison, though

Love no matter the distance

One in heaven, one in college & 2 down the hallway. No matter the distance, my love for them is equal & unconditional!🤍 #NationalDaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/wrvp2kjnwC — ✭ 𝔾 ✭ (@Chaparrita__23) September 25, 2021

The best things to give our children

❤️If I could give my daughter 3 things, it would be the confidence to always know her self-worth, the strength to chase her dreams, and the ability to know how truly, deeply loved she is❤️ #nationaldaughtersday pic.twitter.com/VlxXW5UAXf — Kelly Bailey (@KelB3782) September 25, 2021

They have rights even when still in the tummy

Daughters have rights too, even when they are inside mummy’s tummy! 🥰👧🤰 On #NationalDaughtersDay (26th Sep), we urge all parents to let her have the right to live, to love and to make you proud. Daughters are #DaughtersForLIFEhttps://t.co/uvETJj9hh0 pic.twitter.com/FPWKcP6XCi — Save Our Vanishing Girls (@Vanishing_Girls) September 25, 2021

Four lovely generations of daughters

4 generations of daughters. The baby girl is now 26 #nationaldaughtersday pic.twitter.com/WPtffAyzdc — Florinda Ridge (@FRidge76) September 25, 2021

The best by far is you

“For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you” Happy #nationaldaughtersday 🥰 pic.twitter.com/hFe20F4kNE — Louie Lewis (@loo_lewis) September 25, 2021

You will forever be someone’s daughter

