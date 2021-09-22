YouTubers

Internet Cries Domestic Violence As New Developments Rise in YouTuber Gabby Petito’s Case

Published on by

Share This Article

The Gabby Petito case has had major developments in the last few days and EVERYONE in the U.S. seems to be invested in it. News spread on the internet like wildfire sharing support, and love for Gabby and her family. As new developments arise in the case, and the neighbors spilling some VERY telling tea, people are crying foul over Brian Laundrie and his disappearance. But, the gist of everyone’s ‘two cents’ is that there is one real culprit – domestic violence. The internet is now filled with information on how to detect and prevent domestic violence. Spreading awareness can help other people stuck in the same situation.

Why and how do people think that the Gabby Petito case is, clearly, a domestic violence case? Let’s all find out in these Twitter posts:

It only gets worse

It’s not always what it seems

Teach your sons like you teach your daughters

Could things have been different?

Domestic violence occurs even in happy relationships

Perpetrators are manipulative

Lots of women suffer like Gabby

People on long trips don’t just, randomly, go crazy

Suspiciously, Neighbors spill the TEA

Also read: Latest iPhone 13 Launch Gave Birth to Intense Meme Reactions