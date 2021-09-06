Internet Reacts to Texas’ Extreme Abortion Ban

Politics

Pro-choice individuals all over the U.S. are enraged by the extreme abortion ban that has recently become law in the state of Texas. The law bans abortions for pregnancies as early as 6 weeks. The catch is, this is too early on in the pregnancy to the point that a lot of women don’t even know they are pregnant yet.

The thing is, women have the right to control their bodies. It is their constitutional right and the Texas abortion law may have unavoidable constitutional technicalities. So to work around this, the abortion ban instead deputized private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion. As long as they are in no connection to the patient or the clinic, they may collect $10,000 and recover legal fees (upon winning the case).

Here are some enraged reactions on the internet regarding the abortion ban:

My body, my choice

If you forcibly promoted the vaccine while also saying “my body my choice,” your opinion on the Texas abortion law is irrelevant. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) September 5, 2021

The best and most relevant explanation so far

How the Texas Abortion Law works. pic.twitter.com/ktzgbH2vod — Karan Menon (@TheKaranMenon) September 5, 2021

Sue the women, but not the men?!

I’m about to offend some straight men, but have you noticed every right to choose that gets taken away doesn’t affect you? You don’t get judged if:

You stay single

You divorce

Don’t want kids

Sleep around

Single parent

And so on. Anti-abortion law is about control, not life. — Rose DF (@_Astro_Nerd_) September 2, 2021

Let’s treat fetuses as a person, huh. Think about this!

“If a fetus is a person at 6 weeks pregnant, is that when child support starts? Is that also when you can’t deport the mother because she’s carrying a US citizen? Can I insure a 6-week fetus and collect if I miscarry?” – Carliss Chatman @carlissc pic.twitter.com/uXuaGxv11Q — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) September 4, 2021

The idea of regulating a man’s body is uncomfortable?

People also seem to not understand that a law forcing vasectomies is violating bodily autonomy and isn’t much different from an anti abortion law. We don’t need to fight violating bodily autonomy for one group by doing the same to another. — 🌈Science🌸Loving🌿Liberal🐝 (@LissaJStrange) September 6, 2021

Stop pregnancies at the source

I mean, I’m pro men should get vasectomies untill they’re in long term relationships, then get them reversed. A women can only have one successful pregnancy a year! How many women can a single man get pregnant? Men make more babies than women. — Kiro 🔞 (@DenkisFried) May 31, 2020

What’s up with the Supreme Court?

Nearly half a century ago, the Supreme Court affirmed abortion as a constitutional right. This Supreme Court’s refusal to overturn Texas’ law banning abortion is outrageous. Women get to control their bodies, not politicians and not judges. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 1, 2021

It’s more about power and control than life