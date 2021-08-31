Ivermectin to Prevent COVID? NO!

Social News

Unless you have been ignoring the news (which may actually be the best thing to do these days), you probably have heard of Ivermectin. Some people are saying that Ivermectin to prevent COVID is the way to go. Others say that you should use Ivermectin to treat COVID.

We have been bombarded with news that Ivermectin is effective in treating COVID — from TV to social media to personal recommendations. Even judges have ordered doctors to use the medication.

However, the short of it is this: Ivermectin cannot treat or prevent COVID.

The CDC has already made a statement about the possibility of Ivermectin overdose because people are self-medicating!

The agency released an official health advisory regarding the use of the medication, with statistics showing a sharp increase in Ivermectin prescriptions.

What is Ivermectin anyway?

It is a broad-spectrum anti-parasitic that is FDA-approved. It is mostly used for animals, but is also approved for human use. However, it is NOT authorized by the FDA to prevent or treat COVID.

Believe it or not, some people have been ingesting Ivermectin products that are formulated for animals! Not only is this not helpful, but it is dangerous as these drugs have higher concentrations of Ivermectin. Think of taking medicine that is meant to treat a horse.

It’s no joking matter, but comic relief is needed…

“Anti vaxxers who take horse dewormer Ivermectin shall hereby be referred to as neighsayers.” We are live! https://t.co/wREpDCmAhz — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 31, 2021

Seriously, though, Ivermectin is harming people.

Horses weigh from 900 to 1100 lbs

Cattle, 1600-2400 lbs#ivermectin is dosed according to their weight & metabolism Adult humans:

if you take this you will end up with some very unpleasant symptoms, including (but not limited to) pooping out your guts. Gross, right?#wtpBLUE pic.twitter.com/A90XeRfObq — 𝕂𝕚𝕞 🐝 💙 (@ChaplainheArt) August 28, 2021

You may be in a death cult if you are willing to ingest horse de-worming pills but not an FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID. #Ivermectin — Andrés Camilo (@andres___camilo) August 28, 2021

The CDC has these recommendations with regard to the drug:

Be aware that currently, ivermectin has not been proven as a way to prevent or treat COVID-19.

Do not swallow ivermectin products that should be used on skin (e.g., lotions and creams) or are not meant for human use, such as veterinary ivermectin products.

Seek immediate medical attention or call the poison control center hotline (1-800-222-1222) for advice if you have taken ivermectin or a product that contains ivermectin and are having symptoms. Signs and symptoms include gastrointestinal effects (nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea), headache, blurred vision, dizziness, fast heart rate, and low blood pressure. Other severe nervous system effects have been reported, including tremors, seizures, hallucinations, confusion, loss of coordination and balance, decreased alertness, and coma.

