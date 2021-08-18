Shareables

10 Heartwarming and Inspiring Stories In The Olympics

As the world is battling a pandemic and everyone is going through the roughest time of their lives, the Olympics is a great place to be inspired and to get our hearts warmed up. There are many firsts in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and inspiring stories in the Olympics are numerous. We don’t just need to see athletes win gold medals or even bag any medal, to be inspired by them. Sometimes, just their stories are enough to warm our hearts and remember that the Olympics is more than just the games.

Here are some of the most heartwarming and inspiring stories from the Olympics:

Jordan Windle credits his gay adoptive dad for his success

Tom Daley knitting is just Oh. So. Adorable.

Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim opted to share the gold instead of competing for it

Simone Biles showed that mental health weigh more than medals

Tatjana Schoenmaker winning the gold and breaking the World record

Oksana Chusovitina on, probably, her last Olympics since 1992

Nesthy Petecio showing true sportsmanship and camaraderie after losing the gold

Kaley Cuoco offers to buy punched Olympic horse

Sifan Hassan’s story from refugee to Olympian

Mieke Gorissen is just so happy she ranked 28th

