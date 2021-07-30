LGBTQ+ Olympic Athletes We All Need to Support

Shareables

There are at least 175 athletes which are members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In history, this is the Summer Olympics with the most LGBTQ+ participants. It is heartwarming to know that the sports world is finally warming up to the idea of being more inclusive. What is even more encouraging is this is the first in history with the most athletes that are members of the LGBTQ+ community.

LGBTQ+ athletes have always been part of global sport history, but never before at this scale. Sending love to the trailblazing 170+ out LGBTQ+ #Tokyo2020 Olympians & Paralympians showing the world that athletes can be their authentic selves & reach their highest dreams. 💫🏅🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/j6KzjnxjDq — Athlete Ally (@AthleteAlly) July 29, 2021

Laurel Hubbard, weight lifting

Laurel Hubbard thanks Olympic committee for committing to ‘making sport inclusive and accessible’https://t.co/cZUdsmX2jO — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 30, 2021

Margielyn Dida, Street Skateboarding

Margielyn Didal also happens to be one of the very few openly #lesbian athletes who has called for equal treatment of #LGBTQ Filipinos! Rainbow congratulations & mabuhay! #SEAGames2019 https://t.co/4QWP9od9RZ — Naomi Fontanos (@NaomiFontanos) December 5, 2019

Katarzyna Zillmann, Rowing

Amid Poland’s creation of “LGBT Free Zones,” Katarzyna Zillmann wins a silver medal in rowing and thanks her girlfriend on television and brings Polish LGBTQ visibility to the world stage. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/UXngpJ653o — GLAAD (@glaad) July 29, 2021

Erica Sullivan, Swimming

If you are an LGBTQ+ swimmer who believes the top level of the sport is not for people like us, may I present @erica_sully, the Olympic silver medalist in the 1500 freestyle. #hookem #TokyoOlympics (1/2) pic.twitter.com/u89iuFPEMm — Jeff Commings (@jeffswim) July 28, 2021

Sharni Williams, Rugby

Alana Smith, Street Skateboarding

#LGBTQOlympics: Non-Binary Skateboarder Alana Smith Makes Olympic History (& Gets Misgendered While Doing It…) https://t.co/gEoAIh5vEy — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) July 28, 2021

Tom Bosworth, Race Walking

Olympic runner Tom Bosworth tells his fellow athletes: time to come out https://t.co/n8KzQ0kvwW — Queerty (@Queerty) July 25, 2021

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe (the power couple), Basketball and Soccer

“Power couples” doesn’t even begin to describe these duos. https://t.co/PUS2XVbY0P — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 26, 2021

Tom Daley, swimming

I believe that if you can change people’s hearts, you can change people’s minds. Learn more about my story as a queer athlete & my work to promote inclusiveness for the queer community from @proctergamble #LeadWithLove #PGPartner #StrongerTogether #ad 🎥👉https://t.co/Zn4zZOF2L9 pic.twitter.com/xFnlfRz84Q — Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) June 13, 2021

Quinn, Soccer

Quinn became the first openly #transgender athlete to participate in the Olympics when they started in Canada’s 1-1 draw with Japan in Sapporo. 🥳⚽️🏅

“I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature, changes in rules, structures, and mindsets.” https://t.co/2xQa7EqWds — Trans News (@TransPositive) July 28, 2021

Julian Venonsky, Rowing

Julian Venonsky could be one of the 100+ out #LGBTQ athletes at the Summer Olympics next year. https://t.co/PwYFKKL1Pk — Five Rings To Rule Them All (@FiveRingsToRule) August 18, 2020

Still a low number

Many experts and enthusiasts believe that this number is still quite low, albeit the highest in record history. With the world’s efforts to be more inclusive, there is still some hesitance among athletes to come out. This is out of fear that they will not be feeling the acceptance that they were promised. Also, sports commissions also sense some hesitance as there are still no clear “restrictions” and guidelines to follow when allowing members of the LGBTQ+ to join.

For instance, the case of Laurel Hubbard who came out as transgender is the first to compete in women’s weightlifting competitions. There was divisiveness in the decision to allow her to compete. A lot of people support the decision to be inclusive. However, some people are not for the decision despite the Olympic commission allowing transgender athletes to compete under their desired category way back in 2015. Right now, the rule is clear. No transgender athlete will be allowed to compete under the women’s category if they are recorded with more than 10 nanomoles of testosterone per liter for at least 12 months. But then again, it is not a one-size-fits-all kind of decision and would still depend on the sport in question.

