Shareables

LGBTQ+ Olympic Athletes We All Need to Support

Published on by

Share This Article

There are at least 175 athletes which are members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In history, this is the Summer Olympics with the most LGBTQ+ participants. It is heartwarming to know that the sports world is finally warming up to the idea of being more inclusive. What is even more encouraging is this is the first in history with the most athletes that are members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Laurel Hubbard, weight lifting

Margielyn Dida, Street Skateboarding

Katarzyna Zillmann, Rowing

Erica Sullivan, Swimming

Sharni Williams, Rugby

Alana Smith, Street Skateboarding

Tom Bosworth, Race Walking

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe (the power couple), Basketball and Soccer

 

Tom Daley, swimming

Quinn, Soccer

Julian Venonsky, Rowing

Still a low number

Many experts and enthusiasts believe that this number is still quite low, albeit the highest in record history. With the world’s efforts to be more inclusive, there is still some hesitance among athletes to come out. This is out of fear that they will not be feeling the acceptance that they were promised. Also, sports commissions also sense some hesitance as there are still no clear “restrictions” and guidelines to follow when allowing members of the LGBTQ+ to join.

For instance, the case of Laurel Hubbard who came out as transgender is the first to compete in women’s weightlifting competitions. There was divisiveness in the decision to allow her to compete. A lot of people support the decision to be inclusive. However, some people are not for the decision despite the Olympic commission allowing transgender athletes to compete under their desired category way back in 2015. Right now, the rule is clear. No transgender athlete will be allowed to compete under the women’s category if they are recorded with more than 10 nanomoles of testosterone per liter for at least 12 months. But then again, it is not a one-size-fits-all kind of decision and would still depend on the sport in question.

Also read: 7 Heartfelt Olympic Moments That Will Surely Lift Your Spirit