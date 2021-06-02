Here’s A Quick Look At McDonald’s Newest Vaccine Packaging

Social Health

Just a couple of weeks ago, McDonald’s introduced their newest ‘vaccine’ packaging. McDonald’s has reached out a helping hand in providing essential vaccination information to their customers. This action was done to support the US government’s information drive for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since the start of this year, the US government has launched an aggressive vaccination program that encourages its citizens to get their COVID-19 shots. Even the private sector and huge companies have given their fair share of encouraging Americans to get vaccinated. McDonald’s has partnered with the Biden administration to provide trusted information about vaccines.

Partnership with President Biden

A huge number of big-named companies have joined in reminding Americans to get vaccinated. It may be an expensive, but worthwhile, feat to change up product packaging designs to support government efforts to fight against COVID-19 but businesses are motivated to contribute. McDonald’s has joined the government’s “We Can Do This” campaign mid-May and people are excited.

Vaccine hesitancy among the US population is high at the beginning of the year. But through the information campaign efforts by big companies, advocacy groups, and the US government, vaccine hesitancy has declined significantly. About half of the US population has received their first dose of the vaccine and about 40% of the population are fully vaccinated.

Among these companies would be Krispy Kreme who would be giving freebies and products for any American who would present their vaccination cards upon purchase. Uber, a huge ride sharing app in the country, has pledged 10 million free and discounted rides to seniors, frontline workers, and deliveries. This is to ensure that transportation does not become a barrier for people to gain access to the vaccine.

McDonald’s Vaccine Packaging

It was only four months ago when McDonald’s revealed their cool, yet minimalistic, global new packaging designs. The new packaging has an incredible color palette and is illustration-inspired. People are asking whether or not McDonald’s US would be changing all the packaging once again.

Now, it is understandable that creating an entire redesign of all their products’ packaging is not only expensive but could also be wasteful. So instead, the fast food chain only changed the packaging for their McCafe coffee cups. The company will also be releasing a new “We Can Do This” campaign seal stickers.

Here is a a look of their brand new redesign from four months ago:

Here is a look at their McCafe coffee cup redesign for the “We Can Do This” campaign: