10 Times the Texas Abortion Ban Received Hate on the Internet

Just last week, the government of Texas has approved the six-week fetal heartbeat abortion ban. This means that as early as six weeks, any pregnant woman in Texas is not allowed to abort their offspring. Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Texas shall be a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’.

Most women do not know about their pregnancy (nor confirm it) at this stage (six weeks). This means that all possible options for women (and motherhood) are taken away from them. This has angered multiple family planning groups and women’s rights organizations not only in Texas but all over the US. In an attempt towards a ‘pro-life’ movement, the Texan government has surely disappointed thousands of Americans.

Americans are gathering together to rally against the new bill. They have pointed out that the Texan government clearly have very skewed priorities. Here are some of the hate the Texas government is currently receiving from the internet:

A really, really bad decision

The Latest Texas Abortion Ban Is Bad. Really, Really Bad. https://t.co/jf0jGs4KG4 — ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) May 10, 2021

Here’s the tea:

Good morning, Texas! Here are a few things to help you start your day: ☕️coffee / tea

✅reassurance that ABORTION IS STILL LEGAL IN TEXAS.

✊🏽a petition to share with your friends so they can hold Gov. Abbott accountable: https://t.co/jSL4ibGkWC#TXLege #TXDeservesBetter — Planned Parenthood Texas Votes (@PPTXVotes) May 21, 2021

See y’all at the Capitol

My body, my choice

very confused about how “my body, my choice” applies to masking in Texas but not abortions — Karen K. Ho (@karenkho) May 19, 2021

Must have a stock in the mortuary services

@KHOU Greg must have stock in mortuary services! Our teen girl morbidity rate is going to skyrocket! Way to “kill” two birds with one stone!#TXDeservesBetter , #txlege — Cehlia (@CEHLIANM) May 20, 2021

What else didn’t they do?

texas got this new abortion law. my question is: did they raise minimum wage? did they make healthcare accessible to all? are they increasing the funding for sex education? what are they doing to provide a safety net for these babies that will be born? they gon take care of em? — Kemi (they/them) (@melanatedmomma) May 20, 2021

No to abortions, but yes to guns

Texas: no abortions, no voting, no masks but as many guns as you want without a permit or training. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) May 19, 2021

Set your priorities straight, TX!

The Texas Legislature has now passed essentially an abortion ban (even in rape & incest) AND permit-less carry. Effectively, pretty much no one can get an abortion, pretty much everyone can open-carry a gun. Meanwhile… no word on expanding healthcare to the 20% uninsured. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) May 6, 2021

A gun may have more rights in Texas than a woman

So you can’t get an abortion in Texas, but you can get as many guns as you want and you can carry them anywhere. A gun has more rights in Texas than a woman does. Let that sink in. — Erie Siobhan is Vaxxed to the Max 🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) May 19, 2021

It’s really psychotic!