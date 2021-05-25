Social News

Catalonia police are investigating the passing of a man who was found dead inside of a dinosaur statue after appearing to have gotten trapped inside.

The victim is thought to have become wedged inside the stegosaurus statue while attempting to retrieve his cellular phone. Authorities were called to the monument in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, an intelsat town of Barcelona after a guy and his son detected something within the papier-mache sizable dinosaur statue on Saturday afternoon. A spokeswoman for the Mossos d’Esquadra, the regional police force, said the demise of the 39-year-old man was not being dealt with as fishy.

She said: “A father and son noticed that there was something inside and raised the alarm. We found the body of a man inside the leg of this dinosaur statue. It’s an accidental death; there was no violence. This person got inside the statue’s leg and got trapped. It looks as though he was trying to retrieve a mobile phone, which he’d dropped. It looks like he entered the statue head first and couldn’t get out.”

The spokeswoman noted the cops had called in firefighters to assist in cutting into the dinosaur statue so the body of the man could be excised. She added: “We’re still waiting for the autopsy results, so we don’t know how long he was in there, but it seems he was there for a couple of days.” she added. A few hours before his body was unearthed the deceased man had been reported missing by his family.

