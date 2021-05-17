Woman potentially washes $26m lottery fortune down the drain

Social Media

In California, the winner of a $26m lottery jackpot may have basically washed the opportunity of a fortune down the drain.

The winning SuperLotto Plus ticket was sold in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk at an Arco AM/PM convenience store for the November 14 drawing. The final day to redeem it was Thursday. No one came forward. Esperanza Hernandez, a store employee, told local news reporters that on Wednesday a woman came in and told staff that she had stuck the ticket in her jeans and it was obliterated in the laundry. The store’s manager told outlets that the surveillance footage displayed the woman who purchased the ticket, and store workers are familiar with her.

The manager said a copy of the surveillance footage was released to California lottery officials. Cathy Johnston, a lottery spokeswoman, said the claim will be investigated. Officials at the lottery HQ say someone who presumes she or he is a winner has to complete a claim form. Though if an individual misplaced a ticket, they must furnish evidence that they possessed it, such as a photo of the back and front of the ticket. With the mega number of 10, the winning numbers were: 13, 23, 36, 12, 31.

The $26m jackpot can be taken as a $19.7m cash option or in annual installments. The $19.7m will go to public schools in California if the prize isn’t claimed. The establishment that sold the ticket will take home a bonus of $130,000. Officials said it’s rare for substantial jackpots to go unclaimed. Since 1997, four jackpots of $20m or more went unclaimed, including a prize from 2015 worth $63m, Jorge De La Cru, a lottery spokesman told reporters.

YOU MAY LIKE:

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Claimed After Cat Hid It For 2 Months

Woman Pranks Husband About Winning Lottery, Actually Wins $1m Lottery Weeks After