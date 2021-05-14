Hilarious Internet Reactions to Current US Gas Shortage

Seems it was just like yesterday when we all fought over and hoarded HEAPS of toilet paper for no reason at all. All the memories are rushing in as the US suffers from a gas shortage. As expected, gas shortage memes are everywhere to bring light to our currently sad situation.
Along the US east coast, gas stations are currently running dry after the largest gasoline pipeline on the US east coast closed down. The closure was caused by a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline database. Both the government and industry officials assured the people that there is plenty of fuel for everyone and operations are expected to resume in the next few days, panic buying ensued. Still, citizens immediately flocked to gas stations fearing the worst. Truthfully, this has made things so much worse. People stored gasoline in plastic bags, buying gallons upon gallons of gas.
And thus, all the gas shortage memes were born. People on the internet, both Americans and non-Americans, made the situation so much fun. Here are some of the best, and wittiest, gas shortage memes on the internet:
No gas, no work
How much does it really cost to buy gas nowadays?
Not a problem if you don’t have a license, right?
Glad I don’t have to worry about the gas shortage since I don’t have my license pic.twitter.com/C1fWInkHgb
— 🧃 (@tythesamuraii) May 10, 2021
Did she really? LOL
. @Olivia_Rodrigo created the gas shortage pic.twitter.com/JFwmkxjtpF
— mia (@baberuthrights) May 14, 2021
Tesla drivers are like: What’s a gas shortage?
People with Teslas, seeing news of gas shortage pic.twitter.com/Eyz4cH3bZ0
— Bradley Benton (@BBenton22) May 10, 2021
Just when we thought everything’s back to normal
Hoarding all the gas be like:
“there’s a gas shortage”
americans: pic.twitter.com/sSUdLFuhKT
— Nina🦋 (@ninicaa_j) May 13, 2021
We do learn a lot from the internet, though
Now why did I find out about the gas shortage through a damn meme pic.twitter.com/7uPAVC9po6
— 𝖘𝖔𝖑𝖎𝖉 𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖘𝖙 (@alavelymine) May 11, 2021
Wheels made out of stone, y’all
everyone’s worried about the gas shortage when the pioneers used to ride these babies for miles pic.twitter.com/TvnxJPXXWW
— Abby Sexton (@abigail_lynn14) May 14, 2021
PRIORITIES: Chic-fil-a sauce > gas shortage
News: Gas shortage
Me: Haha
News: Chic-fil-a sauce shortage
Me: NO
— Taco (@2tacosandadrink) May 13, 2021
Sadagascar that we’re outtagascar
Soon?#gasshortage #GasShortage2021 #ColonialPipeline pic.twitter.com/rdYibGHaez
— Baltimore Memes (@BaltimoreMemes) May 12, 2021
Yup, you heard that right – plastic bags
No y’all putting GAS in PLASTIC BAGS? #GasShortage2021 pic.twitter.com/MWNvdVOFAy
— shelby (@phoeaux) May 12, 2021