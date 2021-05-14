SARS-CoV-2 Lingers in Glans and Could Cause Impotence

Social Health

Men may want to get the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine — physicians suspect the new COVID-19 virus could make it difficult to execute in the bedroom.

SARS-CoV-2 is known already to harm blood vessels, and vessels that furnish blood to the phallus seem to be no exception. Scientists weaponed with an electron microscope unearthed coronavirus globules in penile tissue samples seized from two former coronavirus patients whose members ‘stopped working’ following their contagion, which emerged six and eight months earlier. Deeper study disclosed blood vessel damage evidence in the peckers of the COVID-19 patients, versus two other males with erectile inefficiency who’d never been contaminated.

Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, senior researcher and University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicinereproductive urology program director, said: “We found that the virus affects the blood vessels that supply the penis, causing erectile dysfunction. The blood vessels themselves malfunction and are not able to provide enough blood to enter the penis for an erection.” The doctor contrasted this to organ damage in the brain, kidneys, and lungs that’s been discovered in SARS-CoV-2 patients.

Ramasamy added: “We think the penis also could be affected in a similar way. We don’t think this is a temporary effect. We think this could be permanent.” The latest report fixated on two recovered coronavirus patients with erectile dysfunction experiencing penile prosthesis surgery. Both males had regular erectile function before catching the infection. Both guys had SARS-CoV-2 traces in their penile tissue, as well as proof of endothelial disorder— a dysfunction in which small blood vessel linings don’t operate adequately and fail to offer satisfactory blood supply to various parts of the body.

