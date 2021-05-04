Christina Ricci to Play Morticia in Netflix’s Addams Family TV Show

Entertainment

Reportedly, Christina Ricci, who in the ’90s played Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family films, may play Morticia in Netflix’s Wednesday TV show.

Naturally, Morticia is the mum of the Addams Family, who in the original ’60s The Addams Family was first depicted by Carolyn Jones. Throughout the years, several other actresses have played Morticia in different short-lived TV shows and motion pictures. Though, Anjelica Huston is the other primary actor known for playing the star that brightens Gomez’s life. In both Addams Family Values (1993) and The Addams Family (1991), Huston played Morticia, both of which Wednesday Addams was portrayed by Ricci.

The majority of versions focus on the entire family, however, Netflix is looking to zoom in on Wednesday explicitly for their impending show from Tim Burton. Last October is when word of the director’s live-action Addams Family project arrived, although it was a few months ago only that Burton directing Netflix’s Wednesday was announced. The show is said to be a coming-of-age fable centering on Wednesday during her years at Nevermore Academy as a student. As of yet, nobody has been cast in the series.

Ricci is presently being considered by Netflix to play Morticia Addams. Since the new series is about Wednesday primarily, most folks are discussing who will star as the titular character. Actresses Bailee Madison (Brothers) and Jenna Ortega (The Babysitter: Killer Queen) are reportedly in the running to play Wednesday. Other names hurled around in trendy fan castings have included Isla Johnston (The Queen’s Gambit) and Dafne Keen (Logan).

