Reports suggest a new royal yacht will reportedly be named after Prince Philip and commissioned by the government,

The new vessel would replace the HMY Britannia, which was unserviceable since 1997, and would pay homage to Duke of Edinburgh – who from 2011 until his death earlier this year was Lord High Admiral and during the Second World War served in the Royal Navy. The new ship will be dubbed HMS Prince Philip – and its objective will be to publicize British trade around the globe. The report added that the prime minister, Boris Johnson, will announce the latest yacht – anticipated to cost $277,694,000 – in the weeks coming.

Detractors of the plan opposed the government’s eagerness to splash $277m on the new boat with its unrelenting disinclination to fund free school meals for destitute families and children. For every kid in England claiming a free meal, Westminster pays a flat rate of $3.19 per meal; that means that the cash used on HMS Prince Philip could fund roughly 87 million (approx 86,956,522) free meals for schoolchildren. Well-nigh 302,500 children qualified for the program between March 2020 and 2021, with about 20% of state school pupils in England utilizing the strategy. During lockdowns, nearly 26% of children in the northeast qualified for complimentary school meals, making the demand even greater.

The call for food aid among children surged during quarantine. Nearly a million of those were supplied to kids – constituting to two every minute. A Downing Street spokesperson when queried about the plans for a modern royal yacht stated: “The prime minister has an exciting vision for shipbuilding in this country and is committed to making the UK a shipbuilding superpower. We are always looking for new ways to promote Global Britain around the world, driving investment back to the UK and delivering value for money for the British people.”

