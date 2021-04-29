Rappers Post Bond For 30 Nonviolent Jail Inmates

Social Good

Over the weekend, rappers Gunna and Young Thug posted bonds for 30 inmates at Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

The Atlanta villagers told reporters that most of the imprisoned women and men were being detained on minor offenses however didn’t have the funds to alleviate bail. Thug told outlets: “This is where we are from. We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and the D.A., the prosecutors and bond companies, and just got as many people as we can out — about like 20 or 30 people.” He added: “If they did the crime, they can do the time — that’s alright. But [they’re] looking at a bond [that’s] higher than what they stole.”

Gunna and Young Thug said most of them were being held on minor offenses but couldn’t get out because they didn’t have the money. “You never know what somebody been through. There was people sitting out three or four years and couldn’t get out on a bond.” pic.twitter.com/9h7Xj43W96 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 26, 2021

An affectionate video of the persons being released from jail and unifying with their loved ones was also filmed by Thugger’s Young Stoner Life Records. Gunna spoke: “You never know what somebody been through. There were people sitting out three or four years and couldn’t get out on a bond.” Young Thug chimed in: “It feels so good to the point where you start feeling that’s why God put me here; he put me here to do this.”

The hip-hop stars also told reporters in the future they’re going to continue doing this for jail detainees and hope it will invigorate other rappers to do the same. The munificent act arrives sixty days after Fulton County Jail endured flak for overcrowding, with the facility being overcapacity with 400+ inmates. Councilman Michael Bond at the same time told reporters conditions at the detention center were “some of the worst” he’d ever witnessed. See Young Thug and Gunna’s video on Twitter of the 30 inmates being released from jail above.

YOU MAY LIKE:

Man Suspected Of Wanting To Eat Child Sentenced To Probation

Teen Pretends to Be Cop, Accidentally Pulls Over Real Cop