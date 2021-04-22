Brett Favre: “I don’t believe Derek Chauvin meant to kill George Floyd”

Social Celebs

Super Bowl champion Brett Favre said he didn’t feel former police officer Derek Chauvin meant to murder George Floyd.

24 hours after Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts in the slaying of George Floyd, the former NFL Hall of Fame quarterback said: “I find it hard to believe, and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way, I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd. That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don’t care what color the person is on the street. I don’t know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel.”

It was on Favre’s “Bolling with Favre” podcast that he made the desensitized remarks. Last week, the 20-year NFL veteran said he’d like sports to be free of politics because he felt it was undercutting games, and agreed with individuals electing not to view sports anymore. The ex-Green Bay Packer said he was aware of the recoil his comments garnered although stands by what he said. “I just gave my opinion. I’m certainly not a racist in spite of what some people might think, and you know, I’m for unity and I just feel like there’s a better way to unify our country.

“That being said, there’s a lot of things that need to stop.” Various sports leagues, coaches, and athletes voiced endorsement of Chauvin’s conviction, the NFL, included which stated, “Today’s outcome in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis does not undo the loss of life. Mr. George Floyd should be here with us today. Our hearts remain with the Floyd Family, and we understand the pain, anger, and frustration does not go away even when justice is delivered.”

