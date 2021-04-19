Social News

According to local police, two men died on Saturday night in a car crash in Spring, Texas, and it seemed no person was behind the wheel.

According to the reports, a 2019 Tesla Model S collided with a tree and surged into flames. One person was discovered in the rear passenger seat and another in the front passenger seat. Premised on a prelim investigation, authorities said they felt nobody had been behind the wheel, however, they have not concluded their probing. An initial examination was not definitive. Firefighters spent hours repressing the blaze that came from the electric car crash and purportedly utilized 32,500 gallons of water.

Police told reporters the brides of the males involved heard them say minutes before the wreck they desired to go for a drive and were discussing the automobile’s Autopilot feature. The victims were 69 and 59 years old. Tesla sells Full Self-Driving (FSD) and automated operating systems under the brand sobriquets Autopilot, as digital news outlets have previously reported. It also releases FSD beta, a Full Self Driving “beta” version software to some consumers who possess the premium FSD alternative, which costs $10K.

“I think Autopilot’s getting good enough that you won’t need to drive most of the time unless you really want to,” said Elon Musk back on Feb 11. FSD and Tesla Autopilot are not adept at managing electric vehicles in all typical driving circumstances. “Neither Autopilot or FSD Capability is an autonomous system,” said Tesla lawyers. And Tesla cautions operators in their owners’ manuals: “The currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.”

YOU MAY LIKE:

Tesla Cars To Have Goat Noise, Farting As Honk Sounds

Guy Implants Tesla Key In His Hand So He Can Unlock Car With A Wave