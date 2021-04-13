Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Welcome Their First Child To The World

Social Celebs

Macaulay Culkin and his mate, Brenda Song, welcomed a healthy baby boy, Dakota, to the world last week.

The pair met a few years ago in Thailand on a movie set—Changeland, a comical, rolling tale about friendship (directed by Seth Green, an old pal of Culkin’s). They moved into a delightful house together, and leading to the front door is a yellow brick road painted by Culkin. Bread is baked often by Song—she was baking bread ions before the epidemic. The two don matching pajamas. Also, they have a gang of pets: a Shiba Inu, a blue-headed pionus (a parrot), a few fish, and three cats (Santa, the youngest, is the one he got her in 2019 for Christmas).

Their confidential realm has a new center, a baby boy: Dakota Song Culkin, born in Los Angeles weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces on Monday, April 5 at 1:12 p.m. And yes, the baby is healthy. Dakota, the first tyke for both thespians, is named in honor of Dakota, Culkin’s sister, who passed away in 2008. The twosome released this mere statement to reporters following the birth: “We’re overjoyed.”

In 2020, Song spoke of Culkin: “You can’t be around him and not be happy.” This is how they talk about one another: with a sort of incredulity that it can feel this good to be with someone else. They stun each other with little manifestations of that feeling—a tepid bath drawn to console a sore back, or an ordered plate of sushi set out all nice after a hard day. When they initially began dating, Culkin told reporters: “I was waiting for the other shoe to drop.” After some time, he grasped, “No—sometimes it’s just good.”

