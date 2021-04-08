Prince unreleased album, Welcome 2 America, to be released in July

Entertainment

A suppressed album recorded in 2010 by the late Prince, Welcome 2 America, will finally reach the masses in July.

The Purple Rain star’s estate has teamed with the Sony label Legacy Recordings to drop the archived L.P., one insertion in an immense file away of unreleased recordings. The feature track has been released, a spacey, ambling funk track consisted of spoken-word lyrics that include a typically patronizing and sere examination of the United States termed as the “Land of the free / home of the slave” – hallowing back to the early 1990s when the late pop star cast himself as subjugated to his recording label Warner.

Prince images America as being “where everything and nothing that Google says is hip” and subject to digital surveillance, its citizens distracted by the features of the iPhone … Hook up later at the iPad / or we can meet at my place.” An additional line specifies: “Go to school to become a celebrity, but don’t be late / Because everybody and their mama got a sex tape.” The contentious singer concludes that the USA’s world power is dwindling: “You can either learn Chinese / or get down on your knees.”

After finishing the Welcome 2 America project, Prince confirmed a tour bearing the same name, telling potential ticketholders in a penned assertion: “Bring friends, bring Ur children, and bring foot spray, because … it’s gonna B funky.” The music legend also cautioned: “The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here.” The album’s release will enthuse fans anxious for deeper archive material to be released, drawn from Prince’s allegorically incalculable vault.

