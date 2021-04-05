Internet Raves About the Newest Pasta Shape, And They Can’t Get Enough

Shareables

The newest pasta shape, the cascatelli, is more than just a gimmick. Taking three years of meticulous thought, design, and engineering, the makers of the cascatelli seems to take pasta quite seriously. Dan Pashman, who runs a podcast aptly named The Sporkful, is the brains behind this newest pasta shape and he is pretty much known as an avid pasta critic. He has recorded the three-year ordeal of creating the pasta in a five-episode series on his podcast entitled Mission: ImPASTAble.

We all know that each kind of pasta has its own, unique characteristic. And perhaps, for Pashman, no pasta in existence just combines all these unique characteristics. So he collaborated with a popular American pasta maker, Sfoglini to make all his pasta dreams come true.

The shape feels and looks like all the great pasta shapes combined in one. The newest pasta shape is half a tube, which gives it almost equal sauce-holding power as a rigatoni. To improve on that sauce-holding madness, the cascatelli is also bent like a giant macaroni. It is also designed with ruffles on either side to give that farfalle texture. Everyone is simply impressed. There is currently a long waiting time (almost 12 weeks!) on the stocks. The internet can’t stop raving about it, here are some of the best praises for the cascatelli:

Yup, 12 weeks for the next batch

Got to enjoy my @TheSporkful @sfoglini Cascatelli for the first time with my family! It did not disappoint! My dad said he wants to order some and he’s willing to wait 12 weeks 🙂 pic.twitter.com/D2M6LFGWgX — Erin Findsen (@eefaulkner) April 4, 2021

Got 12 weeks to think up some recipes

Still waiting for my five-pound bag of Cascatelli. I waited too long to order a normal person amount of pasta… I’m thinking spring peas, asparagus, some herbs, lemon, ricotta? Pancetta? Listen to @TheSporkful if you’re curious about a new pasta shape. — Lia Moran (@liamoran) March 31, 2021

The measures of ‘forkability’ and ‘toothsinkability’

Very excited to be cooking my first batch of @TheSporkful ‘s Cascatelli tonight. We listend to the podcast as a family, and the kids are now very invested in measuring saucability, forkability, and toothsinkability.

https://t.co/puae9AzEga pic.twitter.com/WWBMkodKvM — Will (@WillTTaylor) April 3, 2021

The ‘sauce through’ for max ‘sauceability’

Y’all this new cascatelli pasta shape has me HOOKED. The team that designed it even incorporated right angles. I wish I went into food design and production sometimes 😭 pic.twitter.com/fkWJZgaQKL — Sasha Cohen Ioannides🌱 (@SashaGwyn) March 31, 2021

It’s here, the wait is over!

When you get a text alert that your @sfoglini order of @TheSporkful cascatelli has shipped pic.twitter.com/smE1yzz3xq — sodapopandpunkrock (@sodapopandpunk) March 30, 2021

Got to get some hate too, you know