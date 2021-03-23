Entertainment

Since crewmembers publicly stated there’s a toxic workplace at The Ellen Show, she’s hemorrhaged 1.5 million viewers over the past 180 days.

The drop marks a 43% decrease in viewership, descending it below rivals like Dr. Phil and Live: With Kelly and Ryan, which each show averaging roughly 3 million. Ellen has also witnessed a plunge in her female viewers, with a 39% diminution in adult women under the age of 54. The Ellen Show is now ranked among talk shows such as Maury Povich, Tamron Hall, and Kelly Clarkson, who average betwixt 1.2 million and 1.4 million.

“While broadcast is down across the board and Covid has been challenging for production, we are looking forward to bringing back our live audiences and a 19th season filled with all of the hilarious and heartwarming moments that have made Ellen one of the longest-running and most successful talk shows in history,” said David McGuire, an executive vice president of programming at Telepictures, depicting DeGeneres’ show as “one of the top three highest-rated syndicated talk shows this season.”

Ellen’s decline in viewership is shocking to persons who’ve been following the plagued host this past year. Concurrently, prevailing and former staff reported facing “intimidation, fear, and racism” at work, and soon after, WarnerMedia initiated an investigation into the toxic workplace culture of The Ellen Show. Later, various senior producers were terminated, with co-executive producer Jonathan Norman and executive producers Kevin Leman and Ed Glavin released, and the show augmented employee perks in an attempt to boost morale.

