‘Biden Falls’ Memes Viral after President Slips Multiple Times on Airforce One Steps

President Biden falls and slips multiple times on the Airforce One Steps and PEOPLE ARE GOING CRAZY! What’s the big deal? Some people are hating, while others are making memes just for the fun of it. We are all human, aren’t we? Everyone’s expected to stumble some time in their lives.

However, with the internet being what it is, the incident went instantly viral. Hundreds of memes were created in the next few hours. And let me tell you, the memes do not disappoint! Although let’s be honest, some of the memes are really mean and too personal.

Here are some of the funniest (and some of the meanest) memes as President Biden falls on the steps of Air Force One:

Memes taking a hit on President Biden’s age be like

BREAKING: Jen Psaki confirms White House making some ‘modifications’ after President Biden falls while boarding Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/K8MT9tvHlA — SOMETHiNG WiCKËD (@som3thingwicked) March 19, 2021

Some real Biden haters out there

They can churn these videos out quickly can’t they! Biden falls up the stairs to Air Force One but you’ll never guess why 😉 #Bidenfall #Trump pic.twitter.com/krEvy8vkdL — Charlotte❤️ (@CharlieEmma85) March 19, 2021

The President partying too much

Joe has just been partying too much guys#Bidenfall pic.twitter.com/891bltcY3s — 𝙮𝙖𝙢𝙞 (@ColadaDerrick) March 19, 2021

What Jason Derulo and President Biden have in common, as the internet claims

Things that @JoeBiden and @jasonderulo have in common:

– Their names start with a J

– They can both rock a denim jacket

– Stairs are one of their biggest opponents pic.twitter.com/BhJGIxnWhk — Ashlee Harrison (@ashleeharrrison) March 19, 2021

Let’s give both of them a break, shall we?

BREAKING: Joe Biden and Jason Derulo simultaneously fall down Air Force One pic.twitter.com/SAqnASj59w — christopher (@Cjdeck1) March 19, 2021

Just at the time Russia is challenging him to a debate, this happens?

Putin: I wish you health

Biden: Falls up stairs

😹👍 pic.twitter.com/FX2C1YGUZ3 — Janon (@TootslilFighter) March 20, 2021

How could you be blown over by the wind?

So, if it’s true that Biden was actually blown over by the wind as the White House claims, do they think that’s better?https://t.co/37DBi61BD3 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) March 20, 2021

Roping in the VP into the memes

Kamala Harris seeing Joe Biden fall up the stairs three times pic.twitter.com/68sEv0Qu61 — Callum (@Cxllxm02) March 20, 2021

The fall wars: Clinton vs. Biden

