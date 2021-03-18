Social Celebs

Johnny Depp‘s lawyers say Amber Heard told a “manipulative and calculated lie” when she claimed she donated her entire $7m divorce settlement to charity.

The Waiting for the Barbarians star’s application to appeal his loss in his libel fight against The Sun was globally streamed on YouTube to more than 4,000 viewers. Deppheads, a group of Depp’s backers, congregated during the hearing in central London in the main hall of the Royal Courts of Justice. In July last year following a three-week trial, Justice Nicol declared that Depp assaulted Amber Heard on numerous occasions and at least three times placed her in “fear for her life.”

The judge ruled that an article published in April 2018 labeling Depp a “woman-beater” was “substantially genuine”. Though, Depp contends he “did not receive a fair trial.” Andrew Caldecott QC, Depp’s barrister, applied for consent to bank on “fresh evidence” that the London Fields actress did not give away her divorce settlement to charity. Following the pair’s divorce in 2016, Heard remarked she would divide the $7 million between the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Caldecott however argued the hospital in 2019 said Heard had yet to make “any payments”. The court heard she gave $450,000 to the ACLU and merely $100,000 to the hospital, although Heard states she made an additional $500,000 donation to the hospital anonymously. Caldecott noted the pledges “bolstered Ms. Heard’s credit in a prodigious way.” But, he furthered, that was a “manipulative and calculated lie, configured to achieve a potent advantageous impression from the outset”.

