Pastor heals people by farting the ‘Holy Spirit’ on their faces

Pastor Chris Penelope of the “SevenFold Holy Spirit Ministries” alleges he heals people by farting the Holy Spirit on their heads/nostrils.

A self-declared Man of God, Pastor Penelope was photographed seated on the faces of his church members and reportedly farting the Holy Spirit on them. Moreover, he claimes his flatulence is “anointed and instantly performs miracles.” It was reported earlier this year that dozens of professionals were all over the church painstakingly waiting to receive the sacred fart on their faces so that it could help their businesses flourish and hopefully become wealthy.

It’s said lengthy queues are routine as folks line up to obtain their blessings via Penelope’s anointed broken wind flowering from his rear end which is presumed to be a wondrous bowl of great things and prosperity. Some enterprisers wait two months for the pastor to fart the Holy Ghost on their faces so that they may begin winning bids again. An ex-member testified the majority of the individuals pay a hefty fee to collect the hindquarters fragrance in containers to smell always when they attend business deals and affairs.

Other church members/people are also in agreement, praising Penelope for being the reason behind his members’ expensive houses and vehicles. Notwithstanding, a few were appalled by the farting performance and elected to leave the church, as they contended that was the sort of stuff they’ll never sign up for. In addition, others accused the farting pastor of worshipping the wrong God.

