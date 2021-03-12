“Creed III” set to release in 2022, Michael B. Jordan directing

Entertainment

Opening in theaters on Thanksgiving 2022, “Creed III” will hit the big screen with Michael B. Jordan making his directorial debut.

Jordan will produce, direct, and star with Phylicia Rashad and Tessa Thompson slated to reprise their roles. Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler are the film’s writers. Jordan said in a statement: “Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.

“This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.” The feature film will persist the journey of Adonis Creed, played by Jordan. At the worldwide box office, the initial picture grossed $173 million. The second movie raked in more than $215 million around the world.

Jordan was last seen as Bryan Stevenson in the racially fueled drama “Just Mercy,” released in 2019. The famed thespian will next be viewed in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” presently in post-production scheduled to be released on April 30. Jordan is also lending his vocals to “What If…?”, a Marvel series. In addition, Jordan is purportedly in development on a new motion picture titled “Methuselah” from Danny Boyle.

