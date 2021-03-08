This Is What People Think About the Alabama Trans Youth Healthcare Ban

Politics

For every step that the US has taken towards gender equality, the Alabama trans youth healthcare ban takes a thousand steps back. We may all think that the general climate of the society about gender fluidity and acceptance has improved in the past few decades. But we may be wrong. The State of Alabama is voting for a bill banning puberty blockers, surgery, and hormone therapy for minors or children under 19. Not only that, but teachers are also forced to “out” their transgender students.

People are not only scared, but they are also disgusted and enraged. The Alabama trans youth healthcare ban is absolute DISCRIMINATION.

Every child has a right to health. This is an international human rights law – to provide children with the highest attainable standard of health. The law may not directly state it, but this SHOULD cover not only physical health but mental health as well. Feeling that you are in the wrong body may not be considered a physical illness. However, forcing a child to suppress these feelings and to refuse to provide them with avenues for support will surely affect a child’s mental health. Just imagine the kind of trauma trans children will have to face and carry into adulthood.

It is already disgusting that they removed trans-related health services from standardized healthcare. But, criminalizing healthcare providers for offering hormone therapy and surgery is ridiculous.

The threat is not the children

My little girl is a threat to no one. All she wants to do is to be able to play with other kids.

Trans kids in the US are facing bans & genital examinations.

The threat is not the children, the threat is lawmakers who want to legislate our kids out of existence.#LetKidsPlay https://t.co/WFuUJwOlF4 — Taryn de Vere (@TarynDeVere) March 5, 2021

This is injustice

Trans youth deserve access to gender affirming healthcare. To the trans, non binary and Two Spirit youth out there in need of care know that we see you and won’t ever stop fighting for you. This is injustice. And what is being stolen from you will not stand. — twinfools (@twinfoolz) March 8, 2021

Because it IS child abuse

Denying trans-related healthcare to trans youth is child abuse. Period! — 🏳️‍⚧️ TransEthics™🧜🏻‍♀️ #BlackTransLivesMatter (@TransEthics) March 4, 2021

#ProtectTransKids

THREAD: Right now, we’re gathering both in-person at the Alabama State House and online to protest anti-trans bills. We need to send a clear message that trans and non-binary people belong EVERYWHERE and that those who attack trans youth have to face ALL of us. #ProtectTransKids pic.twitter.com/hXiUSX6eVX — ACLU of Alabama (@ACLUAlabama) March 2, 2021

Trans kids’ lives depend on it

Efforts to criminalize trans kids are deadly and we need to fight back against Alabama’s HB1/SB10. Trans kids’ lives depend on stopping this bill. Tell Alabama lawmakers to #ProtectTransKids #NoHB1 #NoSB10 @ACLUAlabama — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) March 5, 2021

Legislating trans people out of existence is reprehensible