Will Smith Is ‘Considering’ Running For President of the United States

Will Smith disclosed in a podcast interview recently that he would “consider” running for president “at some point.”

In an interview released Monday, the 52-year-old rapper told Crooked Media’s “Pod Save America”: “I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit. And then I’ll consider that at some point down the line. I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena.”

The producer-actor was asked earlier in the interview about his personal experiences with discrimination and racism and how they have molded his worldview. Will divulged that to his face he’s been called a racial slur “probably five or six times,” though never “by a smart person.” He noted: “So, I grew up with the impression that racists and racism were stupid, and they were easy to get around. I just had to be smarter. Now, while they were very dangerous, I had never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect.”

“As I got older, I saw that was less and less true. As I went into Hollywood, I started seeing the ideas of systemic racism. But at the core of it, I noticed a difference between ignorance and evil. Now they’re twins, for sure, but ignorance can be educated and evil is a much more difficult problem. … I’ve always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of the more dangerous and difficult aspects of racism that have unfortunately been embedded in the very fibers of our country,” Smith continued.

