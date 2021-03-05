Social Media Challenges You Could Join For International Women’s Day 2021

Social Media

The celebrations for International Women’s Day for 2021 are underway. What better way to show support than social media challenges? International Women’s day is a celebration of the achievements of women all over the globe. It is a way to honor women and their contributions in society – culturally, politically, economically, and socially. The role of women had changed through the decades. In fact, it still continues to change together with the world’s evolving perception of gender dynamics not only in homes but also in other places like the workplace, public governance, and more.

Not many people realize the power of social media and how much it can affect the climate, perception, and overall behavior of societies. In fact, advocacies, activism, and other forms of social movements are much more influential now with social media. It is so much easier to connect with like-minded people who support and advocate for the same ideologies and principles.

The best way to celebrate International Women’s Day 2021 is to join in on campaigns and social media challenges. Here are some of the best social media challenges to join for IWD 2021:

#ChooseToChallenge for International Women’s Day 2021

The theme of International Women’s Day for 2021 is #ChooseToChallenge. Based on the slogan from the International Women’s Day website, ‘from challenge comes change’. The goal of this year’s celebration is not only to celebrate the achievement of women but to challenge current views and biases about gender equality. Why not join in this campaign to challenge existing biases on gender equality.

Twitter Trends for Women Empowerment

Other than the #ChooseToChallenge theme of IWD 2021, there are multiple statement hashtags that are being used to support movements to empower women. Share your experiences and your pledges using these Twitter hashtags. Here are some of the best ones:

#WhenWomenWin

When women wins round the world and share their inspirational stories and practical tools for personal and professional growth. It’s serve as a motivation and ladder to growth & strategies to fellow women to more giant strides.#iwd #womensmonth #whenwomenwin #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/femn4FJzvK — Etabithaproject (@etabithaproject) March 2, 2021

#TheMijaProject

Being a girl dad I want to always empower my daughter. I want her to know this world is a place where she can make something of herself. Seeing a Latina swear in our Vice President is Priceless to a young little hispanic girl growing up #MijaYesYouCan pic.twitter.com/jHFlbwl312 — Coach Sergio Gonzalez (@gonz5307) January 21, 2021

#WomenSupportingWomen

Behind every successful woman is a tribe of successful women who have her back. 💪🏼

Here’s one that I’m lucky enough to call my sister. Happy #womenshistorymonth ! #womensupportingwomen 👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/47kFIjV1Zc — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) March 1, 2021

#YesSheCan

This thread is definitely worth a special moment on Twitterverse #YesSheCan https://t.co/YoBME7Pu1s — Alexandra Mendes (@AlexandraBrStL) March 1, 2021

Tiktok Trends for International Women’s Day 2021

#SilhouetteChallenge

Women should be able to embrace their bodies. They should be able to feel good and confident in their skin. Lately, there are some unwanted reactions to this challenge where editing software and apps are used to reduce the “silhouette effect” to reveal the bodies of participants. These kinds of R-rated reactions about this challenge are exactly the kind of behavior we should push down. #Respect

Center of Gravity Challenge

Although it is merely a biological thing, the Center of Gravity challenge is a good way to show that there are some things that men can do and women can’t. BUT, there are ALSO many things that WOMEN CAN DO and men can’t.

TikTok Hashtags for March

The social media platform TikTok has released hashtags to trend for March. Users may join in on the trends to show their support for International Women’s Day 2021.