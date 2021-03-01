Woman Loses Her Sight After Getting Eyeballs Tattooed Black

Social Health

A 25-year-old woman will soon be blind in one eye and has totally lost sight in the other after getting her eyeballs colored black.

Aleksandra Sadowska made the chancy choice to attempt and emulate her favorite hip hop artist Popek – renowned in her native land for having the whites of his eyes tattooed black. However, the mishandled procedure left Sadowska griping about intense pain in her eyes, which the skin colorist reportedly told her was typical and could be treated with pain pills. In spite of following the guidance, the woman has since gone blind in her right eye and been cautioned the irretrievable damage will soon seize the sight in her left eye as well.

“Unfortunately, for now, doctors do not give me much optimism for improvement. The damage is too deep and extensive. I’m afraid I will be completely blind,” said Sadowska. “I will not lock myself in the basement and get depressed. I have sadness behind me but I live on.” In the midst of an investigation, it surfaced the tattoo artist who turned her eyeballs black, known as Piotr A. locally, made a number of crucial mistakes – including utilizing ink made for usage on the skin, which should not touch the eyeballs whatsoever.

Sadowska’s attorneys contend the ink piercer ‘didn’t know what he was doing.’ “There is clear evidence that the tattoo artist did not know how to perform such a delicate procedure. And yet he decided to perform it which led to this tragedy, said Sadowska’s lawyers.

YOU MAY LIKE:

Woman Gets Help From Tattoo Artists To Cover ‘Anal’ Tattoo

Hideous Trump Tattoos That Will Make You Feel Better About Even Your Worst Decisions