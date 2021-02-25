Lady Gaga offers $500,000 for the return of her dogs taken at gunpoint

Entertainment

After her French bulldogs were stolen in a lurid attack on Wednesday night, Lady Gaga is offering a reward of $500,000 for their return.

At approximately 9:40 pm, two people approached The Edge of Glory singer’s dog walker in central Los Angeles near the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The victim — defined as a male in his mid-thirties — was shot, and Gustavo and Koji, the dogs, were subsequently pilfered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The assailants were then seen fleeing the incident in a white automobile traveling on the identical road toward Hollywood.

The dog walker was transported for medical treatment by the local fire department, although a condition update on his status was not accessible at press time. News outlets too confirm via a source that Gaga — presently in Italy with Ridley Scott readying to shoot her new Gucci-themed feature film — is shelling out a $500K reward for the hounds’ return with “no questions asked.” Whosoever has the pets is instructed to utilize the email [email protected] to collect the reward.

The songstress’s French bulldogs are long-familiar to her fans, as the A Star is Born actress often shares photos of them on social media. Asia, one of her pooches, who was adopted in 2014 by Gaga, even possesses her own Instagram account. Koji and Gustavo have been with Gaga since 2015 and 2016. TMZ later posted NSFW, graphic footage of the ambush, which displays a terse struggle on a sidewalk prior to the sound of a gunshot.

