How the Internet is Cancelling on Ted Cruz After Fleeing a State Emergency

Texas Senator, Ted Cruz, received heavy criticism after taking a vacation to Cancun with his family in the middle of a crisis. The latest power crisis in Texas left hundreds of homes without electricity and water for more than 48 hours in negative degree weather. This has left the lives of many Texas residents in danger as temperatures continued to decline. Not only was the senator criticized for having a lack of action regarding this power crisis, but he also disappointed many supporters with his decision to leave the State as if fleeing from all responsibility in the midst of an emergency.

Additional revelations from the trip made the situation even worse, and despicable for many Texas residents. People have since taken to the internet to #Cancel every bit of Ted Cruz. Here are some of them:

Well, water IS a heavy load too, though

.@AOC has now raised $5 million for Texas. Ted Cruz was shamed into coming back from his vacation and then loaded some water into a car for the photographers. One of them serves the people. The other serves himself. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 22, 2021

Poor little Snowflake

John Wick style movie but it’s Snowflake getting revenge on Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/ZV9lJpy3cf — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) February 19, 2021

Senator Snowflake at your service

Ted Cruz’s dog Snowflake would make a better Texas Senator than Ted Cruz. — Devin McG (@DevinMcG1) February 20, 2021

Canceled classes = Vacation time!

When my kids’ (age 8 and 11) school is cancelled: break out the Legos and board games, maybe we’ll make cookies later. When Ted Cruz’s kids’ school is cancelled: let’s go to Cancun! — Veronica Mers (@veronicamers) February 18, 2021

#CancelWin

Literally the only thing “cancel culture” has ever actually cancelled is Ted Cruz’s vacation. I’m proud of you all. — Carolyn Cooper (@carolynrcooper) February 19, 2021

Could we fire him?

A very unfortunate by-product indeed

AOC didn’t help raise over $5Million to help the people of Texas to make Ted Cruz look like an incompetent loser. That was just a very fortunate byproduct. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) February 22, 2021

The time of day when he loses his relevance

I can’t wait for the day that Ted Cruz stops popping up on my timeline as a relevant political figure. — … (@aquatofanaa) February 22, 2021

Ted Cruz can’t come to Cancun? Cancun goes to Ted Cruz!

Sheesh, what a plot twist!