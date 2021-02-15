4 Entrepreneurs Using Social Media to Inspire Others

Social Tips

Social media has greatly changed the way humans interact and stay in touch with one another. As most people are active in at least one social media platform or the other, these channels have become perfect ways to influence people and develop a market for businesses. They can also be used by companies to build their brand image and encourage customers to buy the products and services that they have to offer.

Social media has also become a great medium for people to raise awareness about a topic. In many cases, non-profit organizations and other causes can use social media to spread the word about their initiative. Social media has also become an excellent way for people to inspire others with their unique ideas and insights. And no matter what industry you are in, there are influencers and micro influencers all over the place.

Through social media channels like Instagram, FaceBook, Snapchat and Twitter, many entrepreneurs have made a powerful impact in society and in the lives of millions of people across the world.

With this in mind, today we are going to take a look at four different entrepreneurs and business owners, to see how they are using social media to grow their own brands and businesses, while also reaching out and inspiring others.

Advantages of using social media to reach out to people

Social media channels are a great way to share engaging and interesting content across millions of users in all parts of the globe. While traditional channels of advertising and business promotions will take a long time to deliver you the results, content shared across social media channels literally spreads like wildfire.

All social media channels come with features of feedback and sharing, which makes it possible for businesses to benefit from affordable promotional channels.

You can share practically all kinds of content like videos, music files, audio files, podcasts, infographics, eBooks, polls, images, blogs, memes and other types of content through social media.

Social media channels work as a great way for people to get together and create an online community. People can have discussions on various topics, share and exchange information and even bond and connect with others.

Here is a look at 3 entrepreneurs who use social media for inspiring others.

Reza Satchu

Reza Satchu is an investor, entrepreneur and teacher who appreciates the value of both the internet and what social media has to offer. In addition to being the Founder and Managing Partner of Alignvest Management Corporation, Reza is also the Founding Chairman of Next Canada. With years of experience in the world of businesses and internet technology, Reza has also found success in selling start ups as well.

If you were to start following Reza through social media platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter, you would often find some of his latest interviews, expertise and resource articles being shared around by himself — and his fans and followers as well.

As with everyone in the world of online marketing, business, social media and branding… we are all always inspired by the success of others. As a recipient of the “Canada’s Top 40, Under 40” Award, Reza always seems to have something new and interesting going on, while also inspiring and teaching others in the process.

Lauren Bath

Lauren Bath is an avid traveler and a professional Instagrammer who really has one of the most rewarding jobs in the world. She is Australia’s first professional Instagrammer and really gets paid for what she does. The best part of Lauren Bath’s fabulous career is that she gets paid for traveling as well as posting content on Instagram. Originally a chef, she quit her job for pursuing her passions for traveling and photography. Lauren Bath currently works with the tourism brands and boards for providing exposure to them through her Instagram account. In this way, she not only contributes to the growth of the travel industry but also inspires thousands of her followers to be on the road and explore new destinations.

By working together with numerous Tourism Boards and brands like Nikon, Lauren Bath offers them sponsorships. She charges a basic rate for traveling to various destinations away from home. This rate also includes posting images and other forms of content associated with the client. Over the years, Lauren Bath has become a trendsetter and a successful digital influencer in her own right.

Brandon Stanton

Brandon Stanton is the creator of HONY or Humans of New York. After he lost his job in 2010, Brandon Stanton started taking candid images of people on New York streets and then posted them in his FaceBook profile. A self-taught photographer, the images that Brandon took showed his passion and individual style and soon enough these images started to gain widespread popularity on FaceBook.

At present, Humans of New York has got more than 12 million likes on FaceBook. It has also successfully launched photography, speaking, media and philanthropic career for Brandon. Any revenue that is generated by the sales of the HONY prints goes to charity directly. Brandon currently makes his living from royalties generated by book sales as well as new freelancing opportunities. From the very beginning, Brandon has expressly stated that he has no interest in monetizing Humans of New York. The Humans of New York print sales have already raised around $500000 for charity over last few months. Brandon is focused on monetizing the site solely for different kinds of non-profit ventures. He is sincerely interested in using Humans of New York as a way of improving the lives of people in New York.

The book royalties and freelancing make it possible for Brandon to make his ends meet. He also receives money for his occasional magazine pieces, collaborations and occasional speeches. Over the years, Brandon Stanton has also signed on 2 book deals which help him to manage his expenses.

Brené Brown

Brené Brown is an academic and an American professor who is also a lecturer, a podcast host and an author. She has studied and researched psychology for many years, covering the topics of courage, shame, vulnerability and empathy. As a best-selling author, Brené Brown is also the host and speaker in one of the most widely loved TED Talk shows, “The Power of Vulnerability”. Brené Brown is also a motivational speaker who uses her background to inspire and encourage millions of people.

Through her work in the field of psychology as well as social work, Brené Brown trains and encourages others to live authentic lives, be brave and become highly skilled leaders. Brené Brown currently has got more than 1.6 million followers in her Instagram profile. This makes Brené Brown one of the most powerful social media influencers in the world right now. She not only offers motivational messages to her followers but also offers a peek into her own way of life through videos and photos. This shows her way of living a healthy and well-balanced life.

How to Leverage Social Media for Your Own Branding and Outreach

Smart and creative ways of using social media never fail to grab the attention of online users. You can leverage the unique features of social media platforms to raise awareness about anything you want and then inspire others to follow you. The thing about social media is that the messages, media, and ideas shared in these platforms get traction very quickly, and in practically no time you reach out to a huge base of audience with a high level of efficiency.