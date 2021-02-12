Twitter Commemorates History’s Most Inspiring People for Black History Month

Politics

Black History Month would not be what it is without all the incredible and amazing people behind it. People of African descent have influenced all aspects of society. Activism and the civil rights movement – these are not just the two most important concepts that need to be commemorated and celebrated for Black History Month. Black history and culture are so much more. They have influenced arts, music, dance, and more. These amazing people also made important contributions to science, medicine, and health.

African history and culture are some of the richest in the world. Once we all learn how to embrace it, we will learn how valuable African culture and history is for us all. Twitter has commemorated history’s most inspiring people for Black History Month. Here are some of them:

For all those that set the standards!

Kicking off celebrations for the first week of #BlackHistoryMonth2021 For all those that set the standard and for all that live it!!

❤🧡💚💛🖤❤🧡💚💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/qtOjf1zixY — Christina Strongilos (@xoxoxoxtina) February 7, 2021

WWII Black officers and veterans

Do you know the story of the only regiment commanded entirely by black officers during #WWI? Read about it here: https://t.co/9bbm5s8a5p@USArmy | #BlackHistoryMonth2021 pic.twitter.com/pRELpuIBEn — U.S. Army Reserve (@USArmyReserve) February 7, 2021

In theatre, arts, and Broadway

Celebrating Lorraine V. Hansberry a Wisconsin Badger. She was the 1st African-American female author to have a play performed on Broadway. Best known for the play, A Raisin in the Sun. In 1940, her struggle against segregation, led the movement on campus to integrate dorms.#BHM pic.twitter.com/SSlaUsR2kY — Saeed Khalif (@CoachKhalif) February 8, 2021

In celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth2021 we honor Arthur Mitchell (1934-2018), the first black ballet dancer to achieve international stardom. He broke barriers as an iconic dancer with New York City Ballet and co-founder of Dance Theater of Harlem. #BalletForAll #DanceForAll pic.twitter.com/K2EEVAIeiO — FriendsRCB (@FriendsRcb) February 7, 2021

Founders of the civil rights movement

Today in 1909: the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is founded. Before the rise of youth-led organizations like SNCC in the 1960s, NAACP youth councils prepared a generation of Black Americans to become leaders in the civil rights movement. #BHM pic.twitter.com/pituXvPKJE — National Museum of American History (@amhistorymuseum) February 12, 2021

Commemorating incredible athletes

From averaging 30.5 PPG as a rookie in 1960-61 to his NBA championship in 1970-71… The “Big O”, Oscar Robertson! #BHM pic.twitter.com/HOkbmeSvxQ — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 13, 2021

Not only was Alice Coachman the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal, she was also the only American woman to bring home the gold from the 1948 Olympic Games in London. #BHM pic.twitter.com/xXCPpL5kmo — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 11, 2021

In the field of surgery and medicine

Octavia Dickens, MD, FACS, was the first Black woman to become an ACS Fellow, led pioneering work in obstetrics & gynecology. Throughout her illustrious career, she conducted extensive research and worked with the @NIH to develop access to pap smears and cancer screenings.#BHM pic.twitter.com/bgN6xC41RX — American College of Surgeons (@AmCollSurgeons) February 8, 2021

Inspiring people for Black History Month: No one else but Oprah

Celebrating Black History Month! Today we recognize Oprah Gail Winfrey! #jtac1913 #SRDST #BlackHistoryMonth2021 pic.twitter.com/T12psf7u1K — Jackson (TN) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta (@JTAC1913) February 8, 2021

Black Culture and History is so much more if we only spend time learning it

BLACK HISTORY – January through December

#BlackHistoryMonth2021🖤❤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/GfIpmxlWB1 — Cheryl Ann Williams (@CherylAnnWill15) February 7, 2021

Honor all our civil rights activists