Caught On Tape: Lion Enters Hotel By Leaping Over Wall

Disconcerting CCTV footage displays the moment a lion decided to check into Hotel Sarovar Portico Monday morning.

Surveillance camera recording from the Junagadh hotel exhibits the lion springing over a low boundary wall to infiltrate the hotel grounds in the early hours of the morning. The playback was shared by Twitter user Udayan Kachchhi via Twitter, who published that lions had become a frequent guest in the city of Junagadh. Situated at the bottom of the Girnar Hills, the city is somewhat near the Gir Lion Sanctuary – the last dwelling of the Asiatic lion on the planet.

Kachchhi is the one that pointed out the footage was recorded at Hotel Sarovar Portico, which is housed in an active part of the city, right beside the railway station. CCTV footage of the big cat at the lodging was reposted by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, who commented upon the rising cases of human-animal strife in the state. Nanda wrote while sharing the clip: “It didn’t bother the security to open the gate even… Time to shift some of them to a new home to avoid negative interface.”

In the footage, the lion hops over the wall briefly before a motorist crosses the road. The clip has been viewed roughly 8,000 times on the microblogging site, where it has also garnered a plethora of stunned reactions. In various videos, the large feline can be observed coming onto the property and examining the parking area. Fortuitously, the establishment appeared unoccupied in the early hours of the morning.

