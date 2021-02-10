Man killed at a baby shower after a celebratory cannon explosion

Social Media

A man participating in a baby shower died when a small cannon detonated in the back yard of a residence near Flint, Michigan, reports say.

In a statement, Michigan State Police said 26-year-old Evan Thomas Silva perished Saturday after he was hit by shrapnel from the howitzer, which was discharged to “commemorate the baby’s pending arrival.” After the homeowner fired the cannon, authorities said the cannon exploded, shooting metal shrapnel throughout the yard that hammered Silva, the garage of the home, and three vehicles. The victim was standing roughly 10 to 15 feet away from the device and was the only individual struck by shrapnel.

Silva was rushed to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to the police statement: “The cannon did not contain any projectiles, but it is suspected that the gun powder loaded into the device caused the cannon to fracture, resulting in shrapnel being spread in the area.” It’s reported that Silva was a pal of the family who threw the party. The gadget was analogous to a “signal cannon,” which expels smoke, a loud boom, and a flash when fired, and “is more widely utilized now as a novelty item.”

The owner of the home had procured the cannon at an auction and had shot it numerous times before. Prosecutors will examine the case when Michigan State Police’s probe culminates. Silva’s demise is not dissimilar from chance events that have taken place at gender reveal bashes, wherein soon-to-be-parents unveil the gender of their unborn kid with sophisticated displays or pyrotechnic devices that have triggered deaths of partygoers, plane crashes, and devastating wildfires.

YOU MAY LIKE:

Woman Scraps Baby Shower After Guests Make Fun Of Her Baby’s Unique Name

Woman Charged After Bursting Plastic Explosives In Husband’s Rectum