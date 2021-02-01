Celebrating Black History Month on Twitter

Social Media

It’s the first day of Black History Month and the excitement is contagious! Celebrations are being held everywhere both IRL and virtually (while following COVID-related health restrictions, of course) and everyone is ecstatic for all the festivities. So much has happened in the last year and anti-racism protests are widespread in the world. This takes the symbolism of Black History Month on a much higher level of importance. So much more important not only for people of color but for the youth who are going to be strongly (and hopefully, positively) affected by all these. This month is the best time to honor, remember, and celebrate all African-Americans from the past to the present. We should all commemorate how they have pushed to change the course of history.

We should really just celebrate diversity and culture ALL YEAR ROUND. But you know, there’s nothing wrong with celebrating a little more extra this month. Let’s all spread the good vibes and celebrate Black History Month together.

Here’s how Twitter is celebrating Black History Month:

Representation in children’s literature

4 yrs ago today I started a drawing challenge for myself to depict a Black Woman in the form of these little kid characters I created every day for BHM. That project got turned into a book that just spent its 52nd week on the NYT Bestsellers list! TYASM! Happy #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/NZeuJ5Qw8N — Vashti Harrison (@VashtiHarrison) February 1, 2021

Remembering extraordinary citizens who changed the course of history

“Memories of our lives, of our works and our deeds will continue in others.” Rosa Parks #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/rBCbJQSyQw — Dr. Nina Ansary (@drninaansary) February 1, 2021

Celebrating pioneers and leaders that influenced better governance for African-Americans

#blackhistorymonth is celebrated in the 🇺🇸 from Feb. 1 to Mar 1. This year we plan to highlight a few of 🇺🇸’s Black diplomats & leaders. These pioneers shaped our history & proved how valuable it is to have leaders who fully represent 🇺🇸 in all its talent & diversity. pic.twitter.com/k3ONk7smRL — U.S. Mission to the EU (@US2EU) February 1, 2021

Everyone’s #BLM Game is so much more INSPIRING and POWERFUL

tomorrow is the first day of #BlackHistoryMonth I had to do it! 💁🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HMkvTyhVd3 — MKP! (@_riahhhhhh) February 1, 2021

This SHOULD really be celebrated all year

In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth, I’m doing what I do every day—celebrate Black folks❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/Xvj2lhwnju — #Pre-order Forever This Summer. Thank you! (@LesCYoungblood) February 1, 2021

YASS! Highlight all these wonderful artists

We will be celebrating #BlackHistoryMonth by spending the next 28 days exploring work made by Black artists. You can follow along & enjoy our historical BMH tweets at #blackarthistory. 🌺 — Artists of Colour (@artistsofcolour) February 1, 2021

Keep it fun and light with the #FillInTheBlack card game

Look at this! We’ve got 10,000 @fillintheblack_ games ready for #BlackHistoryMonth! We created this hilarious guessing game that celebrates blackness, just for you! Will you get a #fillintheblack copy for yourself or as a gift for someone? Please RT. Order link in next tweet👇 pic.twitter.com/AtlKnmtSnZ — Funmi Oyatogun (@funmioyatogun) February 1, 2021

These wonderful women should inspire all of us

Happy #BlackHistoryMonth! This month, we’re highlighting Black women trailblazers who are positively changing their communities and the world! https://t.co/UHFccfORP5 — UN Women (@UN_Women) February 1, 2021

Honoring African-American scientists and their contributions to society

Tomorrow is the first day of #BlackHistoryMonth. Great time to educate ourselves about the contributions of Black scientists to science. Here’s an inspiring start: pic.twitter.com/FbVtsFmehJ — Parisa Hosseinzadeh (@ParisaH_Lab) February 1, 2021

We’re in 2021 and we’re still celebrating so many firsts

#BlackHistoryMonth is starting early! NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps will make history when she becomes the first Black woman to live aboard the International Space Station for an extended period of time. https://t.co/6JZe5Q2koI — Travel Noire (@TravelNoire) February 1, 2021

The Black Lives Matter Movement is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021

We hold the largest social movement in global history. Today, we have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. People are waking up to our global call: for racial justice and an end to economic injustice, environmental racism, and white supremacy. We’re only getting started ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/xjestPNFzC — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) January 30, 2021

Finally, let’s just keep these good vibes flowing

Happy Black History Month, y’all!