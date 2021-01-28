Don’t Miss the Wolf Moon of 2021

Shareables

Thursday, January 28, 2021 brings the wolf moon of the year, giving you the excuse to let it all out and howl like the creatures of the wild for whatever reason.

“Wolf moon” is the nickname given to the first full moon of January. Its origins can be traced to the Native Americans and early colonial times. Tariq Malik of Space.com shares:

“…people would see packs of wolves in the wintertime, howling outside the villages at night because they were hungry. While there’s no definitive proof that wolves howl at the moon, they are indeed nocturnal creatures, and they do raise their heads when they howl, because it helps carry the sound further. This could explain why we believe they howl at the moon.”

Tomorrow night (US Eastern), the wolf moon will shine brightly in the sky, reaching 100% fullness. You can see it tonight, and you might mistake it for the full moon – but this is just 98% full.