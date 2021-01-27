10 Times Jojo Siwa’s LGBT Reveal is great for Kids and Parents

Social Celebs

Jojo Siwa’s LGBT reveal is the talk of the town after she posted a photo of her wearing a shirt given to her by her cousin. It says “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” she has not verbally confirmed anything but a lot of her friends and fans have congratulated her on the ‘gram. But of course, Twitter has a lot to say about it. Talks online had been quite rifted. While everyone stans Siwa as the new queen of the LGBT youth, a lot of people are expressing their concerns that parents will be mad at the reveal. Thankfully, though, a lot of parents expressed their thanks that this event can normalize LGBT youth in media.

Here are some of the sweet moments Jojo Siwa’s LGBT reveal is great for kids and parents:

A lot of genderqueer kids look up to her

if you don’t think jojo siwa coming out as gay is a big deal; just remember that there are lgbt kids that watch her videos that may have felt so alone with their identity and seeing the person they look up to coming out makes them feel safer and more comfortable with themselves — 🌸 bi rights (@sapphicbisexual) January 22, 2021

Non-LGBT kids and parents can learn from the experience, too

People don’t realize how important it is for LGBT kids to see people like them on TV & in the media. Straight kids can also learn about what coming out is & treat others kids with love & respect even if who they love isn’t the same. Jojo Siwa snapped 🥺 https://t.co/K2zJAm4nY2 — IG @ Drebaexo (@Drebae_) January 25, 2021

Hate comes from parents that teach kids about hate

A lot of people, you would be surprised how many kids in my classes are transphobic and homophobic BECAUSE of their parents and/or media. Plus yes, it’s HER choice to come out if she realizes if she’s lgbt+ — Romy 😳✌| Zanycast co-host!| Poit! (deragatory) (@RomySupremacy) January 23, 2021

She already has all the merch…

the way jojo siwa doesn’t have to buy any lgbt rainbow merch bc she already has every rainbow product imaginable, she’s a futuristic budgeting queen pic.twitter.com/Dh9mMDdx3L — haydn ❀ BLM (@gayghostin) January 21, 2021

…and parents already spent thousands on them

Jojo siwa just trolled homophobic parents across the world, yall spent THOUSANDS on my lgbt queens MERCH — the fitness gram pacer test (@vincentcoolguy) January 24, 2021

Thanks for letting the kids know it’s okay to be themselves

So sweet!! My almost 6 y/o daughter Jazz wanted to make you a video but she got a little shy thinking you might actually watch it 😳 She wanted to tell you how much she loves you and your music and wanted to thank you for letting her know it’s ok to be herself, no matter what ❤️

— Esti 👩‍👧🎶✡️ (@MusicalAbuse) January 26, 2021

She may well be the LGBT youth icon

my niece is obsessed with Jojo Siwa and just knowing that her generation is going to grow up with an LGBT icon like her makes me really happy🥺❤️ I wish I had that when I was young — boo💫 hates tories✨ (@SpookyKiki) January 23, 2021

A normalized, healthy LGBT youth representation on media

I was thinking and jojo siwa coming out as gay is such a huge moment for the lgbtq+ community in this moment in time – young children are going to have normalised healthy lgbt representation in the media and that makes me so happy — Lily Soaper (@lilysoaper) January 23, 2021

That’s so important – the feeling of safety in coming out

I am so happy that Jojo Siwa felt safe to come out and that tons of her fans are now learning that it’s okay to be LGBT+ 🏳️‍🌈🥳 https://t.co/nuVlE4OtyJ — Kayla Stetzel (@KaylaStetzel) January 22, 2021

Finally, the future looks bright for the new, younger generation of LGBT

If I would’ve had this when I was younger, I would’ve been so much less ashamed of who I was when I was starting to come out. I’m so proud of u Jojo and the future looks bright for the new, younger generation of LGBT kids — Izzy 💖 (@izzyd331) January 23, 2021

