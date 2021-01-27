YouTubers

This Buddhist monk AC/DC Thunderstruck cover will hit you like lightning, but in a good way. And you won’t mind being hit twice.

YouTuber slash Buddhist monk slash musician Kossan1108 has his own share of followers, thanks to his brilliant videos of covers – renditions of classic rock songs using traditional instruments. Not to mention his vocal work.

In his latest, an AC/DC Thunderstruck cover, Kossan1108 brings Brian Johnson to life. Sitting in a zen-filled room, the priest transports us to a different plane of relaxation.

